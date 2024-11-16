Crash involving lorry and car closes A832 road near Munlochy

A Highland road has been closed to traffic following crash involving a lorry and a car this morning.

The crash occurred along the A832 Tore to Fortrose road near its junction with the B9161 road at Munlochy.

It happened just before 11am on Saturday, November 16, and involved a lorry and a car.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the scene at around 11.05am with fire appliances and a heavy rescue vehicle on scene.

It is understood that the police and ambulance service are also on scene.

It is unknown yet if there are any injuries.

According to AA Traffic News, the A832 is closed in both directions due to the crash.

Police have been contacted for comment.

