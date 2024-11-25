Aberdonian who was interim Manchester United CEO now in charge of Rangers

Rangers Football Club has announced Aberdonian Patrick Stewart as the club’s new chief executive.

The former Aberdeen Grammar School pupil will take up his new role on December 16.

Mr Stewart joins the Glasgow-based club after spending 18 years at Manchester United.

Rangers currently sit third in the Scottish Premier League, eight points behind Aberdeen FC.

‘Excellent reputation and background’

The Ibrox club had been searching for a replacement for former chief executive James Bisgrove since his departure in May.

Rangers’ interim chairman, John Gilligan, said: “On behalf of the board, I’m delighted to welcome Patrick to the club as CEO.

“Patrick comes with an excellent reputation and background, bringing extensive experience of operating at senior levels during his 20-plus years in football.

“The board continues in discussions with several excellent candidates for the role of chairperson and expect to make an announcement of an appointment in the coming weeks.”

Mr Stewart spent a season as interim chief executive at Old Trafford.

He joined Man Utd in 2006, becoming their chief legal officer and general counsel, responsible for overseeing the club’s legal and regulatory affairs, and managing relationships with key stakeholders, such as the Premier League.

In his 18 years at the club so far he saw a Champions League win, the club’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange and Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Who is Patrick Stewart?

Mr Stewart attended Aberdeen Grammar School from 1984 to 1990.

He completed his LLB at Glasgow University before working as a solicitor in the late 1990s at both Burness Paull and Maclay Murray & Spens.

He made the move into the world of football in September 2001 as part of UEFA’s marketing agency for the Champions League – a role he held until moving to Old Trafford.

There he was responsible for negotiating media and sponsorship deals providing him with tools to then join Man Utd.

Mr Stewart became one of the first in-house lawyers at a Premier League club and was tasked with setting up a legal department.

As well as his work with UEFA, he has also held a position at the Court of Arbitration for Sport since 2019. He is one of 14 arbitrators who deal specifically with football issues across the world.