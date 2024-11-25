Aberdonian who was interim Manchester United CEO now in charge of Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdonian who was interim Manchester United CEO now in charge of Rangers

Former Aberdeen Grammar School pupil Patrick Stewart helped make the Champions League a success at UEFA.

By Kelly Wilson
Aberdonian Patrick Stewart is the new chief executive of Rangers Football Club. Image: Charlotte Tattersall MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images
Rangers Football Club has announced Aberdonian Patrick Stewart as the club’s new chief executive.

The former Aberdeen Grammar School pupil will take up his new role on December 16.

Mr Stewart joins the Glasgow-based club after spending 18 years at Manchester United.

Rangers currently sit third in the Scottish Premier League, eight points behind Aberdeen FC.

‘Excellent reputation and background’

The Ibrox club had been searching for a replacement for former chief executive James Bisgrove since his departure in May.

Rangers’ interim chairman, John Gilligan, said: “On behalf of the board, I’m delighted to welcome Patrick to the club as CEO.

“Patrick comes with an excellent reputation and background, bringing extensive experience of operating at senior levels during his 20-plus years in football.

“The board continues in discussions with several excellent candidates for the role of chairperson and expect to make an announcement of an appointment in the coming weeks.”

Mr Stewart spent a season as interim chief executive at Old Trafford.

He joined Man Utd in 2006, becoming their chief legal officer and general counsel, responsible for overseeing the club’s legal and regulatory affairs, and managing relationships with key stakeholders, such as the Premier League.

In his 18 years at the club so far he saw a Champions League win, the club’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange and Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Who is Patrick Stewart?

Mr Stewart attended Aberdeen Grammar School from 1984 to 1990.

He completed his LLB at Glasgow University before working as a solicitor in the late 1990s at both Burness Paull and Maclay Murray & Spens.

He made the move into the world of football in September 2001 as part of UEFA’s marketing agency for the Champions League – a role he held until moving to Old Trafford.

There he was responsible for negotiating media and sponsorship deals providing him with tools to then join Man Utd.

Mr Stewart became one of the first in-house lawyers at a Premier League club and was tasked with setting up a legal department.

As well as his work with UEFA, he has also held a position at the Court of Arbitration for Sport since 2019. He is one of 14 arbitrators who deal specifically with football issues across the world.

