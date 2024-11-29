Could auction of landmark Aberdeen buildings bring new hotel development?

Prominent Aberdeen city centre buildings which were intended for a major hotel development are to be sold at auction.

Schoolhill, the former student union building overlooking Aberdeen Art Gallery, and the Clarke building were sold to luxury hotel chain Malmaison/Hotel du Vin Group a decade ago.

The group obtained conditional planning permission to create a luxury hotel in 2015.

However, its plans for a 255-bed boutique hotel were never realised as the city suffered the impacts of a devastating oil and gas slump.

But an auction being held next month could see plans for a hotel resurrected.

Site could become Aberdeen hotel development

Offered up as a mixed development opportunity in central Aberdeen, the lot listing includes Schoolhill and the Clarke building and comes with a guide price of £350,000 to £375,000.

Grade B listed Schoolhill is a former RGU student union while the nearby Clarke Building on Harriett Street was once home to the university’s engineering department.

The auction sale, presented by Acuitus, will be live streamed on December 12.

Planning permission granted for boutique hotel

Potential buyers of these two substantial buildings, totalling 88,794 sq ft, could make use of previous planning consent for a hotel from Aberdeen City Council.

Other alternative uses include student accommodation, build to rent, affordable housing and residential (subject to consents).

It is estimated there is room for 85 flats across both buildings.

Schoolhill is a four-storey, red and grey granite building with lift access to all levels.

Designed by Alexander Marshall Mackenzie, it was originally built in 1885.

Building includes lecture halls and classrooms

Meanwhile the Clarke building, which is arranged over basement, ground and five upper levels, includes former lecture halls and classrooms.

Between the buildings is an open courtyard area which can be used for car parking and servicing.

Both have been listed for sale since 2022, but now go to auction with vacant possession.

Conditional planning permission was granted in 2015 to change the use of the buildings and create a boutique hotel with restaurant, bar, function suite, meet space and gym.