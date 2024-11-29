Gallery: Press and Journal Christmas Concert comes to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Gallery: Press and Journal Christmas Concert comes to Inverness

The Press and Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness this week. Can you spot your loved ones in our picture gallery from the event?

The Press and Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness this week. All images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Press and Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness this week. All images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Calum Petrie

More than 175 young people from five primary schools wowed the crowds as the Press & Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness.

Despite the below freezing temperatures, hundreds packed into the Macdonald Drumossie Hotel to see local stars spread some Christmas cheer on stage.

Thursday’s show was the second in the Highland capital – after 55 years in Aberdeen the concert came to the Highland capital for the first time last year. Youngsters strutted their stuff and sang their hearts out in an outstanding performance.

Pupils from Cauldeen, Ardersier, Culbokie, Tarradale and Aviemore primary schools performed on stage, as did a group from Stagecoach Performing Arts. The show was directed by former music teacher Laura Pike.

North news editor Sarah Bruce gets the ball rolling at the Drumossie Hotel in Inverness.

Press and Journal Christmas Concert proceeds benefit local schools

The concert, which is sponsored by Spar Scotland, is expected to raise thousands for local schools through the Pounds for Primaries initiative.

More than £21,600 was shared among 120 schools in the north and north-east as a result of last year’s shows. So this week’s Inverness event is set to be a big boost to the area.

Editor of The Press & Journal, Craig Walker, said: “A big part of the concert is that the money raised from ticket sales and the money kindly put into our collection buckets goes to good causes in the area.

“This scheme will be launched again in early 2025, and the money raised today will be fed back into schools across our circulation area.

“I’d like to thank the youngsters, their teachers and helpers who have dedicated so much time and effort.”

Paula Middleton, head of marketing at Spar Scotland wholesaler CJ Lang and Son Ltd, said: “We’re delighted to be a sponsor of this year’s concerts.

“As a proud Scottish company with stores from the Highlands to the Borders, we’re deeply committed to supporting local communities up and down the country.”

Cauldeen Primary School

Cauldeen Primary School.
Cauldeen Primary School.
Cauldeen Primary School.
Cauldeen Primary School.
Cauldeen Primary School.
Cauldeen Primary School.
Cauldeen Primary School.
Cauldeen Primary School.

Ardersier Primary School

Ardersier Primary School.
Ardersier Primary School.
Ardersier Primary School.
Ardersier Primary School.
Ardersier Primary School.
Ardersier Primary School.
Ardersier Primary School.
Ardersier Primary School.
Ardersier Primary School.
Ardersier Primary School.
Ardersier Primary School.
Ardersier Primary School.

Culbokie Primary School

Culbokie Primary School pupils Eve Ross, Caleb Carson and Sylvia MacKenzie.
Culbokie Primary School pupils Summer Stevenston and Hugh Skierka
Culbokie Primary School.
Culbokie Primary School.
Culbokie Primary School.
Culbokie Primary School.
Culbokie Primary School.
Culbokie Primary School.
Culbokie Primary School.
Culbokie Primary School.
Culbokie Primary School.
Culbokie Primary School.
Culbokie Primary School.

Tarradale Primary School

Tarradale Primary School
Tarradale Primary School
Tarradale Primary School
Tarradale Primary School
Tarradale Primary School
Tarradale Primary School
Tarradale Primary School
Tarradale Primary School
Tarradale Primary School
Tarradale Primary School
Tarradale Primary School

Aviemore Primary School

Aviemore Primary School.
Aviemore Primary School.
Aviemore Primary School.
Aviemore Primary School.
Aviemore Primary School.
Aviemore Primary School.
Aviemore Primary School.
Aviemore Primary School.
Aviemore Primary School.
Aviemore Primary School.
Aviemore Primary School.
Aviemore Primary School.
Aviemore Primary School.
Aviemore Primary School.
Aviemore Primary School.

Stagecoach Performing Arts

Stagecoach Performing Arts
Stagecoach Performing Arts
Stagecoach Performing Arts
Stagecoach Performing Arts
Stagecoach Performing Arts
Stagecoach Performing Arts
Stagecoach Performing Arts
Stagecoach Performing Arts
Stagecoach Performing Arts
Stagecoach Performing Arts
Stagecoach Performing Arts
Stagecoach Performing Arts

