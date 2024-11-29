Gallery: Press and Journal Christmas Concert comes to Inverness

More than 175 young people from five primary schools wowed the crowds as the Press & Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness.

Despite the below freezing temperatures, hundreds packed into the Macdonald Drumossie Hotel to see local stars spread some Christmas cheer on stage.

Thursday’s show was the second in the Highland capital – after 55 years in Aberdeen the concert came to the Highland capital for the first time last year. Youngsters strutted their stuff and sang their hearts out in an outstanding performance.

Pupils from Cauldeen, Ardersier, Culbokie, Tarradale and Aviemore primary schools performed on stage, as did a group from Stagecoach Performing Arts. The show was directed by former music teacher Laura Pike.

Press and Journal Christmas Concert proceeds benefit local schools

The concert, which is sponsored by Spar Scotland, is expected to raise thousands for local schools through the Pounds for Primaries initiative.

More than £21,600 was shared among 120 schools in the north and north-east as a result of last year’s shows. So this week’s Inverness event is set to be a big boost to the area.

Editor of The Press & Journal, Craig Walker, said: “A big part of the concert is that the money raised from ticket sales and the money kindly put into our collection buckets goes to good causes in the area.

“This scheme will be launched again in early 2025, and the money raised today will be fed back into schools across our circulation area.

“I’d like to thank the youngsters, their teachers and helpers who have dedicated so much time and effort.”

Paula Middleton, head of marketing at Spar Scotland wholesaler CJ Lang and Son Ltd, said: “We’re delighted to be a sponsor of this year’s concerts.

“As a proud Scottish company with stores from the Highlands to the Borders, we’re deeply committed to supporting local communities up and down the country.”

Cauldeen Primary School

Ardersier Primary School

Culbokie Primary School

Tarradale Primary School

Aviemore Primary School

Stagecoach Performing Arts