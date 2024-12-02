Inverness group acquires two Invergordon firms to bolster construction interests

Two Invergordon contracting firms have been acquired by an Inverness-based investment group.

Calder Electrical and Scotbuild have both been added to Inverness investment group GEG Capital’s construction portfolio.

Both Invergordon firms will continue to operate under their brands and all 55 staff have been retained.

Meanwhile, Daniel Cormack has been appointed as managing director of both Calder Electrical and Scotbuild.

Calder Electrical is an electrical services firm, meanwhile Scotbuild is a multi-trades construction company.

New role is ‘honour’

Mr Cormack is looking forward to his new responsibilities as managing director.

He has held a number of roles within GEG Capital over the past 15 years after graduating through the firm’s emerging leaders programme.

Mr Cormack said: “I am honoured to take on this role and lead Calder Electrical and Scotbuild during such an exciting time for both companies.

“With the support of GEG Capital, we are well positioned to build on our strong foundations, drive growth, and continue delivering high-quality services to our clients across the Highlands and beyond.

“I look forward to working with the talented teams at both companies to achieve our shared goals and capitalise on new opportunities.”

Scotbuild and Calder Electrical acquisitions

GEG Capital said the two acquisitions mark an “exciting step” for the group, enhancing its capabilities.

GEG Capital director Jia Mackenzie said: “Both companies have excellent cultures, values and exemplary track records in their field.

“At the heart of this announcement is a testament to our commitment to developing internal talent.

“Dan’s journey is an inspiring example of the growth opportunities within our organisation.

“We are proud to say Dan is one of the first graduates of our emerging leaders programme.

“From within his role as commercial manager and his success through this programme exemplifies how dedication, continuous learning, and ambition can lead to remarkable career advancement within GEG Capital.

“With Dan’s vision and experience, Calder Electrical and Scotbuild are well-positioned for future growth and success.

“Importantly, all staff within Calder Electrical and Scotbuild will remain with the business, eager to embark on this new chapter.”

GEG Capital’s recruitment portfolio also includes Global Highland, Cammach Bryant, Be Personnel and Genesis Personnel.