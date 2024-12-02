Hearts v Aberdeen Ref Watch: Gavin Molloy fortunate referee wasn’t conned by Musa Drammeh dive

How did referee Kevin Clancy and VAR official Chris Graham perform in the 1-1 draw between Hearts and Aberdeen?

Within the first few minutes, Clancy had stamped his authority on the match.

Former Don Lawrence Shankland and Sivert Heltne Nilsen had a bit of a coming together, where words were exchanged, and the referee could’ve let play continue and gone back to the incident, but he stopped the game instantly in order to show he was in charge.

I don’t mind this from a refereeing perspective. It lets two influential players know he isn’t going to accept any nonsense.

Molloy fortunate Clancy wasn’t conned by Drammeh diving

The first big call of the game, however, came when already-booked Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy was involved in a challenge at the halfway line.

Having already been justifiably cautioned a few minutes earlier, Molloy appeared to take out Musa Drammeh as the ball was played through.

At the time, I was convinced Clancy would be reaching into his pocket to produce a second yellow, but, to the anger of the home fans, the referee was unmoved and no foul was given.

Having since seen a replay, it wasn’t actually a foul – Drammeh took a bit of a dive – and I think the referee did very well not listen to the home shouts.

Dons’ Duk guilty of looking for penalty

Towards the end of the game, referee Clancy was faced with several big moments.

The first came through a penalty shout for the Dons as Duk went down under the challenge of Hearts keeper Craig Gordon.

My first reaction was that Duk had also taken a dive – the referee thought this, too.

I think any time you actively play the ball away from goal when you’re through on goal, it is clear you’re doing it in the hope there is contact.

Duk looked for the contact and initiated it… and he would’ve been better taking a shot.

Yellow was right call for Jack Milne’s tackle

Later, VAR reviewed two incidents at once – a potential red card and another Dons penalty shout.

Before we get into the red card, for me, the penalty claim for a foul on Jamie McGrath was not a penalty. I think it would’ve been very soft.

Moving on to the red card, I think Jack Milne definitely went in with some force and caught his man.

It was a booking, but it wasn’t high, so would’ve been a harsh red for me.

It was reckless – but not endangering an opponent or excessive force.

McGarry sub incident was inconsistent from ref Clancy

While Clancy got the big calls right, there were other strange moments in his officiating performance.

When Stephen Kingsley went off injured for Hearts, with what looked to be a serious hamstring injury, Clancy allowed the Jambos time to get a sub ready and on.

But when James McGarry went off for the away side injured in the second period, it was a different story.

Aberdeen had changes ready to go on, but the fourth official’s board wasn’t ready, so the referee restarted the game.

With the Dons a man down, the injured McGarry was forced to go back on to the pitch.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.