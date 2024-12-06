Ask a Local: The 5 things that make Forres a thriving and beautiful place to live and work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ask a Local: The 5 things that make Forres a thriving and beautiful place to live and work

We asked Forres businessman Alan James for to name his favourite things about his hometown.

Alan James leaning on wooden piper.
Alan James was brought up in Forres and runs AJ Engineering in the town today. Image: Jasperimage
David Mackay By David Mackay

With the best flower displays in Britain set in a stunning location with a packed events calendar, Forres is one of the north’s most desirable communities.

Moray’s second biggest town is famed for its stunning floral displays and historic Grant Park in the shadow of leafy Cluny Hill.

The tranquil Findhorn Bay is just a short distance away.

Slightly less well known, though, is that it is the birthplace of the inventor of the digestive biscuit. He is one Sir Alexander Grant, after whom the park is named.

Businessman Alan James is Forres born and bred with a family background in farming.

Grant Park trees.
Grant Park is one of the most beautiful locations in Forres. Image: Jasperimage

Today he is managing director of his own firm AJ Engineering, which this year is celebrating 25 years in business.

He is also a deputy lord lieutenant.

Like many in Forres, he has embraced his home community as a director of Forres Events Ltd. He is also a trustee of the Leanchoil Trust and joint vice president of the Forres and District Pipe Band.

We asked Alan for his top five things that make Forres such an attractive place to live and work.

Packed events calendar in Grant Park

The amphitheatre of Grant Park lends itself to being a natural home for huge events in a stunning location.

Previously, it was home to the European Pipe Band Championships and this year hosted the British competition.

Every year volunteers organise the Highland Games, now heading into its 97th year, as well as a bonfire and fireworks display.

Panoramic view of Grant Park crowd.
Thousands pack Grant Park in Forres for pipe band championships. Image: DC Thomson

Alan helped organise the European Pipe Band Championships as a Forres Events director.

He said: “Every year from 2013 to 2018, pipe bands from across the globe descended on our small town to compete.

“The town became famous and revered for the way the event was run. But more importantly, the warm welcome the visitors received from the local folk and volunteers.”

Forres in Bloom

Fore more than 30 years Forres in Bloom has been nurturing a reputation for spreading colour and nature across the town.

Every year up to 20,000 flowers are planted on the High Street, parks and other locations.

This year, the group won a coveted gold award at Britain in Bloom.

Britain in Bloom judges Geraldine King and Nick Jones pointing at flower display in Grant Park.
Britain in Bloom judges Geraldine King and Nick Jones inspect Grant Park flowers with Forres in Bloom secretary Sandra Maclennan. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Alan said: “We cannot talk about Forres without talking about Forres in Bloom.

“Again, a group of volunteers who literally keep the town blooming with some of the most epic floral displays, baskets, planters and roundabout floral displays almost all year round.

“The local authority has, fortunately, continued to cut the grass. Due to budget cuts they now leave all the floral displays to the volunteers.”

Enviable location

Forres is on the Laich of Moray, which is an area of flat ground that stretches between Fochabers and Nairn up to the coast.

It is famed for its rich farmland, productive forests and has one of the driest climates in the whole of Scotland.

Alan said: “Forres for me is a great place to live both from a geographical point of view but also because of its climate.

Alan James with wooden piper statue.
Alan James is joint vice-president of Forres Piper Band. Image: Jasperimage

“We are beautifully placed between the Highland capital to the west and Aberdeen to the east. The village of Findhorn and its pristine beaches is just a five minute drive away.

“The famous Spey and Findhorn rivers are within easy reach along with the stunning Cairngorms to the south.”

Fascinating history

Forres’ long history as a bustling town stretches back to when it was established as a Royal Burgh in 1140.

However, its heritage stretches long before that with the mysterious 9th Century Sueno’s Stone still standing proudly.

Cluny Hill has a history of cricket matches as well as not-so-savoury tales of witchcraft and wizardry.

Sueno's Stone
The purpose of the ancient Sueno’s Stone remains a mystery. Image: Jasperimage

Today the Forres Heritage Trust is active in caring for the historic Tolbooth and Nelson’s Tower.

Alan said: “The Tolbooth has been lovingly restored and alongside Nelson’s Tower is a key tourist destination or place for the local people and school children to go to learn about the historical importance of the two buildings.”

Thriving community spirit

Forres has long had a history of a thriving community spirit that has attracted many to move to the Moray town.

For all the reasons above, it has encouraged many families to make the region home after discovering it.

Alan said: “More recently, the town and its community has been positively influenced by the people ‘sent north’ to be based at the former RAF Kinloss, and now those who are there as members of the 39 Engineer Regiment.

Alan James outside Forres Tolbooth
Alan James outside the Tolbooth on Forres High Street. Image: Jasperimage

“These former and current military personnel have played a huge part in shaping our town and have contributed massively to Forres.

“Many of the folk now, who run groups or are involved in the likes of the Scouts, Air Cadets, Forres Soccer Sevens, the pipe band etc, have been deployed here and decided to stay here, and why wouldn’t they?”

