What does new Shell and Equinor joint venture mean for the future of oil and gas in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

What does new Shell and Equinor joint venture mean for the future of oil and gas in Aberdeen?

We asked Shell about job numbers and where the new headquarters could be based in the Granite City.

Could The Silver Fin Building where the new Shell HQ is house the new joint venture? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Could The Silver Fin Building where the new Shell HQ is house the new joint venture? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

Shell and Equinor are set to form the UK’s largest oil and gas operator – which will be headquartered in Aberdeen.

The firms announced plans to combine their UK North Sea assets into a new company, subject to regulatory approval.

They said it will allow “continued economic recovery of this vital UK resource”.

The joint venture is predicted to produce more than 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day next year.

The firms, who will hold equal stakes in the new company, estimate approvals will be delivered by the end of 2025.

Aberdeen will headquarter new joint venture

Shell UK integrated gas and upstream director Zoe Yujnovich believes Aberdeen is the “hub” for North Sea activity and is important the new company is headquartered in the Granite City.

She said: “The intention to headquarter the office here is about recognising is this where much of the talent and expertise exists.

“Having the team based here and focusing on the competitiveness of the North Sea will allow them the freedom to take the best bits of Shell UK and Equinor and adapt them.

“I see this as ultimately an advocate for the future.”

Shell’s Zoe Yujnovich. Image: Nigerian Presidency

Ms Yujnovich is full of hope and confidence for the new project and puts this down to Shell’s history in the region.

She added: “We’re really proud of the pioneering and history and also what Aberdeen has attributed to that global legacy. That will never change.

“From early days there have been many obstacles which the North Sea has had to overcome with different market cycles.

“Different challenges, whether it be decommissioning or new growth opportunities.

“Having powerfully navigated through that history, we find ourselves here with a lot of optimism.

“The next chapter will be underpinned by all of the talent here and I have hope and confidence we can navigate any future which is thrown at the team here.”

Will Shell and Equinor create new jobs?

Ms Yujnovich said the announcement will enable a “competitive future”, further investment and also underpin job security.

She said: “There will be 1,300 working in the combined new entity, 1,000 of which will come from Shell and the other 300 from Equinor.

“We have been undertaking organisational restructuring and will soon see completion in that activity.

Shell's Nelson platform in the UK North Sea.
Shell’s Nelson platform in the UK North Sea. Image: Shell

“When I look at the international joint venture it’s my personal view there is a real competitive outlook, which could provide more job opportunities.”

Ms Yujnovich said the value of the transaction is in the “assets which are in operation today”.

She believes the deal may well extend the life of those existing assets, with activity set to continue as it is currently.

Where will home the new headquarters?

Senior vice president upstream at Shell UK Simon Roddy started his career in Aberdeen more than 30 years ago.

He said: “The move is really important for us and for me personally. The North Sea is in decline and this is an opportunity to shape the future of the sector.

“We’re delighted with our new offices in the Silver Fin building on Union Street at the moment, but clearly for the new venture it’s very early stages.

Simon Roddy, senior vice-president for upstream at Shell.
Simon Roddy, senior vice-president for UK upstream at Shell. Image: Shell

“I can assure you we will advocate for the new headquarters to be located within the city centre.”

The new firm will take over stakes of Equinor’s Mariner, Rosebank and Buzzard fields as well as Shell’s Shearwater, Penguins, Gannet, Nelson, Pierce, Jackdaw, Victory, Clair and Schiehallion.

Conversation