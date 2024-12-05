John Swinney offers to meet family of murdered Nairn banker

John Swinney is offering to meet the family of murdered Nairn banker Alistair Wilson who was gunned down on his own doorstep in 2004.

The first minister claimed there are limits to how he can help, but is prepared to listen to Mr Wilson’s loved ones’ concerns about the unsolved case.

Not a single arrest has ever been made since the deadly shooting by a lone gunman on November 28, two decades ago.

Mr Wilson’s family has heavily criticised Police Scotland’s handling of the case.

Earlier this week, his son Andrew, 24, said he felt “betrayed” by the force and warned detectives are “kicking the can down the road”.

He added: “I have zero faith in Police Scotland. How can we trust anyone if we can’t even trust the police?”

A top officer had previously stopped the planned arrest of a potential suspect in May last year before misleading the family about developments during a face-to-face meeting.

Mr Wilson’s close relatives have been particularly angered by Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell’s refusal to meet them.

Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Douglas Ross raised the case at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

For a second time, Mr Swinney declined to directly criticise investigating officers, saying: “This is a live police investigation, and these are operations matters for the chief constable.”

But he added: “I would be prepared to meet with Mrs Wilson and her family to hear of their anguish.

“There will be a limit to what I can do.

“If it provides any assistance and support to the family that the first minister is prepared to listen to their concerns, then I’m prepared to do that.”

Family have ‘lost confidence’ in ‘incompetent’ Police Scotland

In September, Scotland’s most senior prosecutor, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC instructed police to launch a “complete reinvestigation” of the killing.

However, the process could take several years since only just over a dozen detectives will have to reexamine 10,000 documents – including 6,000 statements – and 14,000 previous police actions.

In a previous interview with The Press and Journal, Mr Wilson’s widow Veronica, 53, said she and her family have “lost confidence” in Alistair’s murder ever being solved.”

Then, a family branded Police Scotland’s handling of the unsolved case as “incompetent”.