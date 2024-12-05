John Swinney offers to meet family of murdered Nairn banker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

John Swinney offers to meet family of murdered Nairn banker

Alistair Wilson’s loved ones have been heavily critical of how police have handled the unsolved 20-year old case.

By Justin Bowie
Murdered Nairn banker Alistair Wilson with his family. Image: Family handout
John Swinney is offering to meet the family of murdered Nairn banker Alistair Wilson who was gunned down on his own doorstep in 2004.

The first minister claimed there are limits to how he can help, but is prepared to listen to Mr Wilson’s loved ones’ concerns about the unsolved case.

Not a single arrest has ever been made since the deadly shooting by a lone gunman on November 28, two decades ago.

Mr Wilson’s family has heavily criticised Police Scotland’s handling of the case.

First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA

Earlier this week, his son Andrew, 24, said he felt “betrayed” by the force and warned detectives are “kicking the can down the road”.

He added: “I have zero faith in Police Scotland. How can we trust anyone if we can’t even trust the police?”

A top officer had previously stopped the planned arrest of a potential suspect in May last year before misleading the family about developments during a face-to-face meeting.

Mr Wilson’s close relatives have been particularly angered by Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell’s refusal to meet them.

Alistair Wilson with his eldest son Andrew as an infant, left, and Andrew pictured in 2020 grown up. Images: Family handout/Jane Barlow/PA

Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Douglas Ross raised the case at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

For a second time, Mr Swinney declined to directly criticise investigating officers, saying: “This is a live police investigation, and these are operations matters for the chief constable.”

But he added: “I would be prepared to meet with Mrs Wilson and her family to hear of their anguish.

“There will be a limit to what I can do.

“If it provides any assistance and support to the family that the first minister is prepared to listen to their concerns, then I’m prepared to do that.”

Family have ‘lost confidence’ in ‘incompetent’ Police Scotland

In September, Scotland’s most senior prosecutor, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC instructed police to launch a “complete reinvestigation” of the killing.

However, the process could take several years since only just over a dozen detectives will have to reexamine 10,000 documents – including 6,000 statements – and 14,000 previous police actions.

In a previous interview with The Press and Journal, Mr Wilson’s widow Veronica, 53, said she and her family have “lost confidence” in Alistair’s murder ever being solved.”

Then, a family branded Police Scotland’s handling of the unsolved case as “incompetent”.