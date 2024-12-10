Aberdeen firm targets growth following multi-million pound investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm targets growth following multi-million pound investment

The deal is understood to be one of the most significant to close in the energy sector this year.

By Kelly Wilson
Steve Steele, STR chief executive. Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen firm Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) is targeting “significant growth and entering new markets” after a multi-million pound private equity investment.

The company, which is headquartered in Altens, has welcomed a cash injection from Star Capital Partnership which sees it become its new majority shareholder.

The exact value has not been disclosed but it’s understood to be one of the most significant deals to close in the energy sector this year.

STR, a global subsea sensor equipment and solutions provider, said the funding will allow for development of its equipment and service offerings through organic and acquisition-led growth.

It will also see the company expand its global offshore energy and infrastructure markets with a new base in Norway set to open early next year.

Acquisitions in the pipeline

The deal will see Steve Steele continue to lead STR as chief executive officer alongside chief financial officer, Stuart Bannerman.

Steve said: “Securing Star as our new majority investor will unlock significant growth potential as we plan to enter new markets and further boost our disruptive technology offering.

“We have undergone a significant transformation over the last few years from an equipment rental business to be one of the most trusted international providers of subsea sensor technology and services across the offshore energy, infrastructure and marine markets, and we intend to go much further.

“This deal signals confidence in the long-term role we will play in offshore energy transformation.

“The investment enables us to further enhance our product and service offering, extend our geographic footprint and pursue complementary acquisitions.”

Global growth ambitions

The company has nearly doubled headcount in the last three years, with 110 people globally and expects to add a further 20 people in the coming year, with further growth to be delivered through strategic acquisitions.

24 people are employed at the Aberdeen office in Altens Blackness Trading Estate.

Uniti Bhalla, managing partner and Philipp Moy, principal of Star also join the new board line-up.

Uniti said: “We are thrilled to partner with STR and assist the company’s global growth ambitions.

“We were attracted to STR due to its innovation and solutions-based approach, providing highly technical and mission critical sensor equipment into offshore markets, which are set to continue expanding through investment into energy transformation, including subsea power and communications.

“The characteristics of the business match our specialist rental and ‘assets as a service’ investment theme, and we are excited to support Steve and his talented team on their vision and growth strategy to benefit STR’s clients worldwide.”

STR has been operating for more than 20 years and also has offices in Great Yarmouth, Houston, Perth and Singapore.

Baird Capital, an investor of STR since January 2022, has now exited the business following Star Capital’s investment.

