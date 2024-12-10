Inverness investment group with £113m turnover on ‘flying under the radar’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness investment group with £113m turnover on ‘flying under the radar’

The firm employs around 3,000 people across its organisations, with more than 500 in the Highlands.

Jia MacKenzie, board director of GEG Capital. Image: Ross Creative Communications
By Alex Banks

The boss of an Inverness investment group which employs 3,000 people across its businesses believes the company has “flown under the radar”.

GEG Capital board director Jia MacKenzie said the firm has grown so much organically as well as through acquisitions.

The Henderson Road business has 11 companies under its roof, nine of which are headquartered in the north and north-east.

Its employees include more than 500 people in the Highlands.

What does Inverness investment firm own?

GEG Capital is an independent Inverness investment company with firms in sectors including renewables, oil and gas, recruitment and construction.

The firm reported a turnover of £113 million in its latest accounts made up to March 31 2023.

Scotbuild and Calder Electrical in Invergordon are its latest acquisitions, securing the future for its 55 staff.

Scotbuild and Calder Electrical managing director Dan Cormack and GEG board director Jia Mackenzie. Image: Ross Creative Communications

GEG is also in charge of Gael Energy in Evanton, Global Infrastructure in Beauly as well as Cammach Bryant and Genesis Personnel in Aberdeen.

Its three Inverness firms are Global Highland, Be Personnel and Capstone Construction.

What has taken firm to ‘new level’?

Ms MacKenzie believes GEG Capital has come on “quite a lot” since she first joined more than 14 years ago.

She feels the energy transition has continuously allowed the group to expand its portfolio in new markets.

She said: “I started in recruitment and worked my way up to board level.

“The firm has definitely moved with the times – it’s not what it used to be, but in the best possible way.

“What has taken us to a new level is when we became aware of the energy transition.

“We looked at new areas where we could build investments which are able to compliment each other.”

GEG Capital has made six acquisitions this year and has targeted more in the new year in the energy sector.

GEG Capital success has ‘flown under the radar’ in Inverness

Ms MacKenzie believes GEG Capital’s success stories have “flown under the radar” up until now.

However, she is keen that more people in Inverness know about the company as it enters a “really exciting time for the Highlands”.

She said: “As we look to more investments, we want to stay within the Highlands, with our roots firmly in the energy sector.

GEG Capital headquarters on Henderson Road in Inverness. Image: Google Maps

“If the right company comes to us, either locally or anywhere else in the UK, we will consider it.

“Our strategy at the moment is looking at our business and where we can add to our front end.

“It’s been a tough few years for retention of staff but we’ve managed to hold on to a lot of talent and there will be opportunities to add to that.”

GEG Capital has a high focus on people and culture with its own emerging leader programme.

