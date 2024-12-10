Inverness investment group with £113m turnover on ‘flying under the radar’

The boss of an Inverness investment group which employs 3,000 people across its businesses believes the company has “flown under the radar”.

GEG Capital board director Jia MacKenzie said the firm has grown so much organically as well as through acquisitions.

The Henderson Road business has 11 companies under its roof, nine of which are headquartered in the north and north-east.

Its employees include more than 500 people in the Highlands.

What does Inverness investment firm own?

GEG Capital is an independent Inverness investment company with firms in sectors including renewables, oil and gas, recruitment and construction.

The firm reported a turnover of £113 million in its latest accounts made up to March 31 2023.

Scotbuild and Calder Electrical in Invergordon are its latest acquisitions, securing the future for its 55 staff.

GEG is also in charge of Gael Energy in Evanton, Global Infrastructure in Beauly as well as Cammach Bryant and Genesis Personnel in Aberdeen.

Its three Inverness firms are Global Highland, Be Personnel and Capstone Construction.

What has taken firm to ‘new level’?

Ms MacKenzie believes GEG Capital has come on “quite a lot” since she first joined more than 14 years ago.

She feels the energy transition has continuously allowed the group to expand its portfolio in new markets.

She said: “I started in recruitment and worked my way up to board level.

“The firm has definitely moved with the times – it’s not what it used to be, but in the best possible way.

“What has taken us to a new level is when we became aware of the energy transition.

“We looked at new areas where we could build investments which are able to compliment each other.”

GEG Capital has made six acquisitions this year and has targeted more in the new year in the energy sector.

GEG Capital success has ‘flown under the radar’ in Inverness

Ms MacKenzie believes GEG Capital’s success stories have “flown under the radar” up until now.

However, she is keen that more people in Inverness know about the company as it enters a “really exciting time for the Highlands”.

She said: “As we look to more investments, we want to stay within the Highlands, with our roots firmly in the energy sector.

“If the right company comes to us, either locally or anywhere else in the UK, we will consider it.

“Our strategy at the moment is looking at our business and where we can add to our front end.

“It’s been a tough few years for retention of staff but we’ve managed to hold on to a lot of talent and there will be opportunities to add to that.”

GEG Capital has a high focus on people and culture with its own emerging leader programme.