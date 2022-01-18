Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Local Business

Aberdeen firm targeting growth following multimillion-pound investment

By Kelly Wilson
January 18, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 18, 2022, 7:26 pm
L-R Scott Johnstone, chief operating officer & Steve Steele, chief executive of Subsea Technology & Rentals.
L-R Scott Johnstone, chief operating officer & Steve Steele, chief executive of Subsea Technology & Rentals.

Aberdeen firm Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) is targeting growth in the “rapidly growing offshore wind sector” after a multi-million pound private equity investment.

The company, which is headquartered in Altens, has welcomed an eight-figure sum cash injection from Baird Capital. The exact value has not been disclosed.

The deal also sees Steve Steele, from Baird Capital, take on the newly-created role of chief executive with former STR managing director Scott Johnstone now chief operating officer.

STR, a specialist in the design, production and rental of advanced subsea technology, said the funding will allow for development of its equipment and service offerings through organic and acquisition-lead growth.

Target new parts of the world

It will also enable the company to further expand its geographical reach, with the Americas, mainland Europe and Southeast Asia being a key focus for the company, supporting the rapidly growing offshore wind sector.

Mr Steele said: “I am delighted to announce Baird Capital’s investment in STR.

“STR has grown from a small independent subsea equipment rental business into one of the most trusted international providers of subsea technology and technical services for customers across the offshore energy industry.

“This deal signals confidence both in our business and the long-term role STR will play in the future energy transition.

“This new investment will enable us to strengthen our product and service offering, extend our geographic footprint and pursue complementary acquisitions.”

Strong market position for STR

James Benfield and Andy Dyer from Baird Capital also join the new board line-up.

Mr Johnstone said: “I am very pleased that Steve Steele and Baird Capital all recognise STR’s strong market position and share our excitement in the growth of offshore wind in America, Asia and Europe.

“The combined expertise of the new board and the additional funding this transaction brings will allow us to further support our long-term customers around the globe.”

STR has been operating for more than 20 years and also has offices in Great Yarmouth, Houston, Perth and Singapore.

Baird Capital is the direct private investment arm of Robert W. Baird & Co and has invested in more than 330 companies during its history.

