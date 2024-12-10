Popular Inverness cafe closes its doors after 12 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Inverness cafe closes its doors after 12 years

Velocity Cafe and Bicycle Workshop has been widely regarded as a must-visit spot in the city.

By Ross Hempseed
Velocity Cafe in Inverness.
Velocity Cafe in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A popular cafe and social enterprise in the heart of Inverness has closed its doors.

Velocity Cafe and Bicycle Workshop on Crown Avenue has operated in the city for 12 years.

The social enterprise first made waves with its community projects, including cycling sessions for adults well-being bike rides.

In 2012, it ran group bike rides to and from the Belladrum Tartan Heart Music festival near Inverness.

Velocity’s Cafe won Scotland’s Cyclist Café of the Year in 2018 and 2020 and was widely regarded as a must-visit spot in Inverness.

Now, according to reporting online, a legal process has started to liquidate the business and potentially sell off its assets.

The BBC has reported that the case has been brought before the Inverness Sheriff Court by Stronachs LLP. We have contacted them for comment.

Velocity Cafe and Bike Shop has closed on Crown Avenue. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Velocity Cafe and Bicycle Workshop will be “deeply missed”

People were able to book its workshop at a low cost for repairs on their bikes, with the option of having a mechanic oversee the work.

The Highland Cycle Campaign said it was deeply saddened by the closing of Velocity.

A spokesperson said: “Velocity has done much to achieve its aim of Inverness becoming a cycling city.

“The café has acted as a haven for local cyclists and an attraction for bike tourers. The projects have supported many people to become independent cyclists.”

They added: “The sense of community Velocity created for the cyclists of Inverness and beyond will be deeply missed.

“We send our love to all the staff and everyone affected by the closing.”

