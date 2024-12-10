Popular Inverness cafe closes its doors after 12 years

A popular cafe and social enterprise in the heart of Inverness has closed its doors.

Velocity Cafe and Bicycle Workshop on Crown Avenue has operated in the city for 12 years.

The social enterprise first made waves with its community projects, including cycling sessions for adults well-being bike rides.

In 2012, it ran group bike rides to and from the Belladrum Tartan Heart Music festival near Inverness.

Velocity’s Cafe won Scotland’s Cyclist Café of the Year in 2018 and 2020 and was widely regarded as a must-visit spot in Inverness.

Now, according to reporting online, a legal process has started to liquidate the business and potentially sell off its assets.

The BBC has reported that the case has been brought before the Inverness Sheriff Court by Stronachs LLP. We have contacted them for comment.

Velocity Cafe and Bicycle Workshop will be “deeply missed”

People were able to book its workshop at a low cost for repairs on their bikes, with the option of having a mechanic oversee the work.

The Highland Cycle Campaign said it was deeply saddened by the closing of Velocity.

A spokesperson said: “Velocity has done much to achieve its aim of Inverness becoming a cycling city.

“The café has acted as a haven for local cyclists and an attraction for bike tourers. The projects have supported many people to become independent cyclists.”

They added: “The sense of community Velocity created for the cyclists of Inverness and beyond will be deeply missed.

“We send our love to all the staff and everyone affected by the closing.”