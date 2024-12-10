Harry Potter fans’ ‘secret’ viewing spot for Hogwarts Express closed due to safety concerns

A ‘secret’ vantage point in Fort William where Harry Potter fans watch the ‘Hogwarts Express’ train go by has closed with immediate effect.

The Puggy Line railway bridge – a well-trod shortcut from the North Road to Inverlochy and the town centre – has been deemed unsafe.

It is accessed from behind the former KFC and Costa, and is adjacent to the main West Highland Line.

The rail line – owned by Jahama Highland Estates – was originally used during the building of a tunnel from Loch Linnhe to a hydroelectric plant at the British Aluminium Company’s factory, and was retained until the 1970s.

Following its closure, most of the track was lifted, with the steel bridges mostly left in place.

The bridge became a ‘secret’ place for Harry Potter fans to watch the Jacobite stream train as it ran in and out of Fort William.

The train, which travels over the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct, is a bucket-list experience for many, providing breath-taking views and a magical connection to the world of Harry Potter.

A barrier has already been put in place to restrict access to the bridge.

A spokesman for Jahama said: “With immediate effect, the old Puggy Line railway bridge is closed to all access.

“Following a recent structural survey this bridge is deemed unsafe and is now closed.

“Jahama Highland Estate recognises the importance of the public access from Inverlochy village across the railway line and will continue to maintain the pedestrian access at the railway bridge to the rear of the Ben Nevis Hotel.

“Jahama Highland Estate is assessing options for the costs of the total removal of the old Puggy Line bridge, to ensure the long-term safety of the West Highland Railway Line.”

They confirmed that there is “no plan to re-open the bridge” and that the removal of the railway bridge will be discussed with Network Rail.

The spokesman added: “The bridge was part of the old Puggy Line system and was not designed, nor intended to be a public footpath access point over the railway.

“It is unclear at this stage how long the bridge will remain in place, prior to its complete removal.”

An alternative temporary footbridge crossing has been identified as the footbridge to the rear of the Ben Nevis Hotel.

