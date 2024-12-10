Harry Potter fans’ ‘secret’ viewing spot for Hogwarts Express closed due to safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Potter fans’ ‘secret’ viewing spot for Hogwarts Express closed due to safety concerns

The Puggy Line became a popular spot to watch the Jacobite stream train as it ran in and out of Fort William.

By Louise Glen
The famous Jacobite Express at Fort William train station. Imaghe: Shutterstock
A ‘secret’ vantage point in Fort William where Harry Potter fans watch the ‘Hogwarts Express’ train go by has closed with immediate effect.

The Puggy Line railway bridge – a well-trod shortcut from the North Road to Inverlochy and the town centre – has been deemed unsafe.

It is accessed from behind the former KFC and Costa, and is adjacent to the main West Highland Line.

The rail line – owned by Jahama Highland Estates – was originally used during the building of a tunnel from Loch Linnhe to a hydroelectric plant at the British Aluminium Company’s factory, and was retained until the 1970s.

Following its closure, most of the track was lifted, with the steel bridges mostly left in place.

The bridge became a ‘secret’ place for Harry Potter fans to watch the Jacobite stream train as it ran in and out of Fort William.

The train, which travels over the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct, is a bucket-list experience for many, providing breath-taking views and a magical connection to the world of Harry Potter.

The Puggy bridge is accessed from behind the former KFC and Costa. Image: Jamaha Highland Estate

A barrier has already been put in place to restrict access to the bridge.

A spokesman for Jahama said: “With immediate effect, the old Puggy Line railway bridge is closed to all access.

“Following a recent structural survey this bridge is deemed unsafe and is now closed.

“Jahama Highland Estate recognises the importance of the public access from Inverlochy village across the railway line and will continue to maintain the pedestrian access at the railway bridge to the rear of the Ben Nevis Hotel.

“Jahama Highland Estate is assessing options for the costs of the total removal of the old Puggy Line bridge, to ensure the long-term safety of the West Highland Railway Line.”

The famous Jacobite Express. Image: Shutterstock ID 

They confirmed that there is “no plan to re-open the bridge” and that the removal of the railway bridge will be discussed with Network Rail.

The spokesman added: “The bridge was part of the old Puggy Line system and was not designed, nor intended to be a public footpath access point over the railway.

“It is unclear at this stage how long the bridge will remain in place, prior to its complete removal.”

An alternative temporary footbridge crossing has been identified as the footbridge to the rear of the Ben Nevis Hotel.

Conversation