Inverness showroom in ‘prime’ location for sale at £475,000

A Buckie removals and storage company and an Ardersier pub are also highlighted in this week's round-up.

By Alex Banks
The Pagoda building in Inverness is up for sale. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The Pagoda building in Inverness is up for sale. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

An Inverness showroom and office space has been put on the market for £475,000.

Meanwhile, a Buckie removals and storage business and an Ardersier pub can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

The Pagoda, Inverness

We start in the capital of the Highlands, where a two-storey showroom and office building has gone up for sale.

The Pagoda on Seafield Road in Inverness is on the market for £475,000.

Selling agents Shepherd Chartered Surveyors said: “The space which is now vacant was most recently operated as an office and training centre and is currently configured as such.

The Pagoda in Inverness would set a new owner back £475,000. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

“The property was also previously operated as a showroom. The space could easily be re-configured to suit alternative uses.

“The first floor of the building is currently utilised as offices and provides a mix of modernised open plan and cellular accommodation.”

The ground floor was used by double glazing installer ERG Scotland as a showroom for its windows and doors.

The offices are currently let to Angus Davidson Ltd which has agreed a lease until July 2026 for £13,000 a year.

Star Inn Pub & Restaurant, Ardersier

Next, a trip to Ardersier where the Star Inn & Restaurant is up for sale, as well as the manager’s house.

The £595,000 property also includes six recently refurbished letting rooms, which are decorated to “a modern high specification”.

Shepherd, which is also in charge of this listing, said: “The manager’s accommodation comprises a mid-terraced two-storey traditional house of stone and slate construction.

The Starr Inn in Ardersier is up for sale. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

“Also recently refurbished and attached to the letting rooms building, but separately accessed from Stuart Street.

“The property has been trading on a restricted seasonal basis. The vendor intends to continue to operate the business up until the point of sale.”

Spindrift of Tomintoul, Tomitoul

A Tomintoul retail unit is on the market for £360,000 as its owners for the past six years look to retire.

ASG Commercial, which is in charge of the listing, said the property was built in 2001 and “provides a modern facility in every respect”.

Currently trading as Spindrift of Tomintoul, the Main Street shop sells art prints, books, toiletries, clothing, glassware and jewellery.

Do you want to run your own shop? If so, this could be your chance. Image: ASG Commercial

ASG Commercial said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to purchase a popular and spacious giftshop and gallery on a key tourist route in the Cairngorms National Park.

“The property includes two large external workshops, an attractive three bed owner’s accommodation and enclosed garden.

“The perfect home and lifestyle opportunity in the iconic village of Tomintoul.”

Thistle Removals & Storage, Buckie

Last but not least, a Buckie March Road business is up for sale for £570,000.

Thistle Removals & Storage is a family-owned business which has successfully traded for more than 60 years.

ASG Commercial said the “reputable business” benefits from a bespoke facility, built by the owners in 2008.

Thistle Removals and Storage in Buckie is a family-run business. Image: ASG Commercial

The selling agent said: “This high-quality building is very well finished and is currently the only property on the site.

“The business trades very profitably and also presents several opportunities to new owners which could significantly increase turnover and profitability.”

The sale includes two removal lorries, a forklift truck and also a specialised container trailer.

