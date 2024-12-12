The Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital physio who gets her young patients moving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital physio who gets her young patients moving

Alison Bain, the lead paediatric physiotherapist at RACH, says children need to shake loose every now and again, especially in the era of constant screen time.

Alison Bain at the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital. The physion helps lead Fit Friday and other programmes at the children's hospital. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

Every Friday at 11am, Alison Bain welcomes a gaggle of children into the gymnasium at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH).

She calls the one-hour session ‘Fit Friday’ and although Alison is the lead paediatric physiotherapist at RACH, the children who come are not just those in her care.

Instead it is open to any young patient who fancies cutting loose for 60 minutes, shaking off the confines of the hospital and having fun.

“They’re in hospital and they’re stuck in their rooms,” says Alison, who has worked at RACH for 25 years. “This is just a way we’ve brought in to try to change that.”

Fit Friday was launched two years ago — by way of a tennis lesson with Judy Murray — and every week has children playing around on agility ladders, balance-building wobble cushions, exercise bikes and other mobility boosters.

But it also neatly sums up the ethos Alison and the physio team at RACH have when it comes to working with their young charges – whatever you do, make it fun.

“Instead of giving someone 10 of these exercises, 10 of these exercises and 10 of these exercises, I’ve found myself over the last few years, making a 10-minute or 20-minute Spotify playlist,” Alison explains.

“I then get them to work through to the end of the playlist and stop. So we try, without even thinking now, to make it more fun.”

Alison Bain, the lead paediatric physio at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

She adds: “Children can have a lot of anxiety when they face physio. But once they get over the initial anxiety, they tend to rehab and get better much quicker than adults.”

Movement is also something children need more of in the era of smart phones and mobile screens.

“We see a lot adolescents with back pain, for example, because they’re inactive and they’ve got poor posture,” Alison says.

“So one of our goals will be to reduce screen time.”

A physio phone line for concerned parents

Fit Friday is not the only innovation RACH has adopted on Alison’s watch.

Originally from Enniskillen in Northern Ireland, she started working at the hospital in 1999 after graduating as a physiotherapist from Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University.

A few years ago, she helped set up a paediatric physiotherapy advice line that anyone – parents, health professionals, GPs or health visitors – can call if they have any questions that need an expert answer.

Judy Murray helped launch Fit Friday two years ago. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“A parent can phone and say, ‘Oh, I’m really worried because my child’s got this sore knee’,” Alison says of the line that she occasionally mans herself.

“And we can say, well, actually, yes. You maybe should come and see a physiotherapist.”

For Alison, the advice line is a success because of the commitment from the whole team at RACH, which treats more than 18,500 children every year.

She says: “We have a great team. They are dynamic, they are fun. I don’t think there’s a day that goes past that they don’t make me smile.”

What it means to be a Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital physio

The patients also make her happy, and are the reason she has worked with children for almost her whole career.

“I’ll get a really great young athlete who’s not able to do whatever they want to do because they’ve had an injury, and I’ll be able to support them through their diagnosis and their journey back to sport,” she says. “Who wouldn’t want to do that?”

Away from sports injuries, she also helps children in major car accidents learn to walk again, bringing relief to parents who may assume the worst.

Alison, centre, loves working with her physio team at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And because Alison has been at RACH for more than two decades, she’s now starting to see patients who are the children of former charges.

Not that it makes her feel old.

“It’s going to happen,” she says, laughing. “I’m not going anywhere else, I’m going to be here now for the long haul. So, yeah, it’ll happen again, I’m sure.”

The Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital’s Children and Young Person’s Physiotherapy Advice Line is available at 01224 559877 on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm and Fridays from 11am to 1pm.

