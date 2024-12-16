Aberdeen firm to create 200 new jobs after multi-million-pound contract win

Aberdeen engineering services firm PD&MS is to create 200 new jobs after securing a multi-million pound contract for the Forties Pipeline System in the North Sea.

Ineos FPS (Forties Pipeline System), a subsidiary of petrochemicals giant Ineos, has awarded the firm a deal for potentially up to five years.

PD&MS will provide engineering, procurement, construction and management services (EPCm) on the Unity Platform, which the pipeline is routed through.

‘Pivotal role’ in project

The contract term is for three years with options to extend by a further two years and is expected to create around 200 jobs.

Simon Rio, PD&MS chief executive, said: “We will be focused on driving efficiency, effectiveness and safe delivery across work scopes.

“This partnership reinforces our position as a leading EPCC provider and highlights the strength of our market-leading integrated services capabilities within the wider RSK Group.

“Our shared values, culture, and collaborative approach have been key to securing this award, and we are excited to play a pivotal role working with Ineos FPS to support this vital UK infrastructure.”

PD&MS ‘stand out company’

The pipeline system is a strategic piece of UK infrastructure carrying around 30% of the UK’s oil and gas from around 80 offshore North Sea fields.

The original 32-inch pipeline was opened in 1975 to transport oil from the Forties oil field, the UK’s first major offshore oil field discovered by BP in 1970.

PD&MS, based at North Esplanade West, was acquired by environmental, engineering and technical services firm RSK Group, for an undisclosed sum last year.

Globally, the company employs around 700 people with 540 of those in Aberdeen.

Ewan MacAngus, Ineos FPS operations director, added: “This contract with PD&MS is perfectly aligned with Ineos FPS’s strategy of fostering long-term relationships with highly competent partners.

“PD&MS were the stand out company in our exhaustive tender process where their ability to offer tangible project efficiencies stood out significantly.

“We are excited at the prospect of collaboratively delivering safe, high-quality and sustainable solutions across our asset footprint with PD&MS in the months and years ahead.”