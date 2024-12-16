Aberdeen firm to create 200 new jobs after multi-million-pound contract win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm to create 200 new jobs after multi-million-pound contract win

PD&MS will help maintain the Forties pipeline in the North Sea.

By Kelly Wilson
PD&MS chief executive, Simon Rio
Aberdeen engineering services firm PD&MS is to create 200 new jobs after securing a multi-million pound contract for the Forties Pipeline System in the North Sea.

Ineos FPS (Forties Pipeline System), a subsidiary of petrochemicals giant Ineos, has awarded the firm a deal for potentially up to five years.

PD&MS will provide engineering, procurement, construction and management services (EPCm) on the Unity Platform, which the pipeline is routed through.

‘Pivotal role’ in project

The contract term is for three years with options to extend by a further two years and is expected to create around 200 jobs.

Simon Rio, PD&MS chief executive, said: “We will be focused on driving efficiency, effectiveness and safe delivery across work scopes.

“This partnership reinforces our position as a leading EPCC provider and highlights the strength of our market-leading integrated services capabilities within the wider RSK Group.

“Our shared values, culture, and collaborative approach have been key to securing this award, and we are excited to play a pivotal role working with Ineos FPS to support this vital UK infrastructure.”

PD&MS ‘stand out company’

The pipeline system is a strategic piece of UK infrastructure carrying around 30% of the UK’s oil and gas from around 80 offshore North Sea fields.

The original 32-inch pipeline was opened in 1975 to transport oil from the Forties oil field, the UK’s first major offshore oil field discovered by BP in 1970.

Forties Field pictured in 1974. Image: DC Thomson

PD&MS, based at North Esplanade West, was acquired by environmental, engineering and technical services firm RSK Group, for an undisclosed sum last year.

Globally, the company employs around 700 people with 540 of those in Aberdeen.

Ewan MacAngus, Ineos FPS operations director, added: “This contract with PD&MS is perfectly aligned with Ineos FPS’s strategy of fostering long-term relationships with highly competent partners.

“PD&MS were the stand out company in our exhaustive tender process where their ability to offer tangible project efficiencies stood out significantly.

“We are excited at the prospect of collaboratively delivering safe, high-quality and sustainable solutions across our asset footprint with PD&MS in the months and years ahead.”

