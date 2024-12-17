Aberdeen firm with 60 staff acquired in seven-figure deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm with 60 staff acquired in seven-figure deal

The founder praised his "very loyal staff" as he said it was the right time to sell.

By Kelly Wilson
Back L-R Andrew Fleming Tom Duncan, front L-R Alberto Bianchi David Jackson. Image: Antifriction
Aberdeen headquartered Scots Bearings has been bought by an English firm in a seven-figure deal.

The parts distributor, founded in 1986 by David Jackson, is now owned by Bristol-based Antifriction Components.

Mr Jackson said he felt the time was right to sell the business as he looks towards retirement.

Scots Bearings, which has a turnover of £16.7 million, employs 60 people across Scotland with 16 of those based in Aberdeen.

It also has offices in Inverness, Dundee, Glasgow and Irvine.

All jobs safe

The acquisition will see all staff transfer under new ownership but Scots Bearings will continue to trade under its own name.

Mr Jackson said: “I’m 68 now and needed to start thinking about an exit strategy.

“The Antifriction ethos and business is very similar to my own.

“It seemed a nice fit and the business will continue once I retire.

“All employees jobs are secure and that was my main priority throughout.

“We’ve got good people working for us and I have some that have been here for more than 30 years in Aberdeen. They are very loyal staff.”

Scots Bearings offers an extensive range of industrial products including lubricants, electric motors, belts and drives and provides a repair service for gearboxes.

‘Significant’ specialist distributor

Antifriction said the deal will see them become “the largest distributor of critical moving parts in Scotland”.

The company will continue to operate under its existing name alongside Antifriction’s Scottish sites in Edinburgh and Inverness.

It now has 19 sites across the UK including Bristol, London, Bolton and Belfast.

Established in 1976, it is now part of Gruppo Bianchi — one of Europe’s largest specialist distributors of power transmission, linear motion, fluid power systems and components.

Andrew Fleming, Antifriction managing director, said: “David and his team have built a successful business and a loyal customer base due to their commitment to providing an excellent service, which we are looking forward to continuing.

“Scotland’s a really vibrant and important market for us and this deal will make us the most significant specialist distributor of critical moving parts north of the border.”

Alberto Bianchi, president and chief executive of Gruppo Bianchi, added: “With the acquisition of Scots Bearings, the UK becomes our second largest market in continental Europe, with turnover exceeding £50m.”

Mr Jackson plans to continue for the next two years as managing director.

