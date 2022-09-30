Manual gearboxes remain a must-have for many drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Manual gearboxes remain a must-have for many drivers

By Jack Evans
September 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Manual gearbox still a must-have for many drivers.

Though the popularity of automatic gearboxes has definitely seen an increase in recent years, for many drivers a manual gearbox is still a must-have.

Often giving a better feeling of ‘connection’ for those behind the wheel, the manual gearbox remains a much-loved way of changing gears.

As a result, there are still plenty of great manual gearboxes out there. Though some manufacturers have begun to phase them out from their models, there are others who still see value in the manual ‘box.

We take a look some of the best manuals out there just now.

Toyota GR Supra Manual

Toyota GR Supra manual.

If you put ‘manual’ in the name of the car, then the gearbox better be good. Fortunately for the Toyota GR Supra Manual, it is very good and elevates the experience that you get from this powerful sports car.

Porsche 911

Porsche 911 GTS.

Though Porsche may have adopted its PDK automatic gearbox for many cars, the 911 remains a model that can still be optioned with a traditional six-speed manual.

Regardless of which 911 model you opt for if it’s got a manual gearbox you’re in for a treat.

The rest of the control weights also tie into making this one of the best. The slick-shifting gearbox combines with a well-judged clutch to create a really exciting experience.

Savage and spectacular: The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

Ford Fiesta ST

Ford Fiesta ST.

Ford’s Fiesta ST is all about fun and enjoyment, with sharp handling and a peppy 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

But the manual gearbox is also central to the ST’s appeal, with the accurate six-speed manual giving you the freedom to shift as and when you want.

The action of the gearbox is also excellent but isn’t too clunky for more regular, everyday driving.

Hyundai i20N

Hyundai i20N.

Hyundai has shown how adept it is at making performance cars with a flurry of models recently.

The i20N – its most compact N model – shows Hyundai at its most fun, with sharp handling and great body control.

The i20N was honed at the famous Nurburgring and it shows; this is one engaging and very accomplished hot hatch.

Skoda Octavia vRS

Skoda Octavia vRS.

A lot of Skoda’s line-up has adopted the automatic gearbox these days. In fact, the Octavia is one of them, but Skoda has also given the option of a manual gearbox for its performance-orientated vRS.

It transforms the feeling of the sporty Octavia, giving it some real personality while driving up engagement.

On cloud 911: The Porsche Carrera GTS

Morgan Super 3

Morgan Super 3.

Okay, so we’ll admit that the Super 3’s gearbox actually comes from the MX-5, but in its relocation to this striking three-wheeler Morgan it becomes even better.

Linked up to a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine, it makes this car one of the most engaging to drive on sale today.

The Super 3’s impressively low weight also adds to the excitement, while the lack of roof leaves you free to truly enjoy the elements.

Caterham Seven

Caterham 170S.

It’s probably not a huge surprise that the Caterham Seven appears on this list. It’s a car that has its very groundings in lightweight, stripped-back design, which is why the manual gearbox makes so much sense in a car like this.

Even entry-level Caterham Seven models come equipped with light but accurate gearboxes, providing a great amount of enjoyment for whoever is behind the wheel.

