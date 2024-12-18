New chapter as Banchory church hits market with £78,000 price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New chapter as Banchory church hits market with £78,000 price tag

The kirk is one of more than 100 historic Church of Scotland buildings listed for sale at bargain prices.

By Liza Hamilton
Durris Church in Banchory has gone on sale. Image: Church of Scotland
A historic Church of Scotland kirk near Banchory has been listed for sale with a £78,000 price tag.

Built in 1822, the picturesque Durris kirk replaced a medieval church where worship can be traced back to a 13th century roll by the papal-tax collector in Scotland.

Marketed as a “well-kept detached church”, its bargain price also includes a wooden hall located nearby.

It’s part of a large-scale sell-off by the Church of Scotland which is under pressure to downsize in response to dwindling congregations.

And it aims to sell 40% of its properties between 2017 and 2027.

Could Banchory church become gallery or creche?

As a C-listed property, Durris Church could be used as creche, museum, art gallery or library.

But it also has potential to be converted into a theatre, cinema, entertainment venue or retail space, subject to planning consents.

Inside Durris Church, Banchory. Image: Church of Scotland

Located near Banchory, in the heart of the Royal Deeside, Durris Church’s listing follows the sale of Braemar Kirk in November.

It was purchased by the same Swiss art dealers who transformed Fife Arms Hotel into an iconic five-star hotel.

Iwan and Manuela Wirth’s hospitality and development company Artfarm paid “well above” the £160,000 valuation for the B-listed Braemar Church.

Adjoining graveyard not part of sale

Durris Church has a total floor space of 2,056 square feet.

Including a ground floor area with entrance vestibule, a utility area and sanctuary, the first floor gallery has stepped pews and storage.

A special condition of the sale is that the buyer must construct and maintain a stockproof fence between the land included in the sale and the remainder of the glebe field.

Stairs leading to the first floor of Durris Church. Image: Church of Scotland

Meanwhile, the brochure says the adjoining graveyard is owned and maintained by the local authority.

Beyond the footprint of the church, ground with a wooden hall that has been used as a meeting room, also features in the sale.

Click here for the Durris Church listing and to see other Church of Scotland buildings available for sale.

