New chapter as Banchory church hits market with £78,000 price tag

A historic Church of Scotland kirk near Banchory has been listed for sale with a £78,000 price tag.

Built in 1822, the picturesque Durris kirk replaced a medieval church where worship can be traced back to a 13th century roll by the papal-tax collector in Scotland.

Marketed as a “well-kept detached church”, its bargain price also includes a wooden hall located nearby.

It’s part of a large-scale sell-off by the Church of Scotland which is under pressure to downsize in response to dwindling congregations.

And it aims to sell 40% of its properties between 2017 and 2027.

Could Banchory church become gallery or creche?

As a C-listed property, Durris Church could be used as creche, museum, art gallery or library.

But it also has potential to be converted into a theatre, cinema, entertainment venue or retail space, subject to planning consents.

Located near Banchory, in the heart of the Royal Deeside, Durris Church’s listing follows the sale of Braemar Kirk in November.

It was purchased by the same Swiss art dealers who transformed Fife Arms Hotel into an iconic five-star hotel.

Iwan and Manuela Wirth’s hospitality and development company Artfarm paid “well above” the £160,000 valuation for the B-listed Braemar Church.

Adjoining graveyard not part of sale

Durris Church has a total floor space of 2,056 square feet.

Including a ground floor area with entrance vestibule, a utility area and sanctuary, the first floor gallery has stepped pews and storage.

A special condition of the sale is that the buyer must construct and maintain a stockproof fence between the land included in the sale and the remainder of the glebe field.

Meanwhile, the brochure says the adjoining graveyard is owned and maintained by the local authority.

Beyond the footprint of the church, ground with a wooden hall that has been used as a meeting room, also features in the sale.

Click here for the Durris Church listing and to see other Church of Scotland buildings available for sale.