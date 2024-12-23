Meet the Aberdeen mum who has gift ideas all wrapped up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Meet the Aberdeen mum who has gift ideas all wrapped up

Laura Henderson launched her business when she was looking for a hamper as a gift for a relative but couldn’t find anyone local to make it.

By Kelly Wilson
Laura Henderson from Just a Wee Gift with some of her products. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Laura Henderson from Just a Wee Gift with some of her products. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

When it comes to finding a gift for a special occasion Aberdeen mum Laura Henderson has it all wrapped up.

Just A Wee Gift specialises in making and supplying hampers and gifts for all occasions.

She launched the business in 2017 after struggling to find someone local who makes hampers.

Laura has gone from attending local craft fairs to running her own online shop.

She answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I was looking for a hamper for a family member for their birthday. I wanted to incorporate things they liked and keep to a budget, but I was unable to source this anywhere locally. I decided to make the hamper myself and realised that I’d found a gap in the market. That’s when I started my business, Just a Wee Gift.

How did you get to where you are today?

I started attending local events in the area, showcasing my products and promoting the business. We built up our social media profile on Facebook and Instagram.

Last year, we rebranded the business with a new logo, and we now run an online retail shop selling a range of gifts from luxury food hampers to licensed merchandise.

Who helped you?

We’re a family run business, and my family have been very supportive. This especially includes my husband and my mother-in-law, who both work alongside me, too.

Laura Henderson from Just a Wee Gift started the business attending local craft fairs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We have brilliant support from our website agency, LFI Creative. They helped create the logo to rebrand the business and built our website to enable us to sell online.

I continue to get fantastic support from the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and Business Networking International (BNI).  I turn to them for guidance and advice, and I attend their local events and networking sessions to help my business grow.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Always have a plan of where you want to go and where you want to be. Work hard, and believe in your product and yourself to achieve your goals.

What is your biggest mistake?

It took a long time to get the website up and running. Having a strong online presence and selling online through the website has become a very important part of the business.

What is your greatest achievement?

We’re delighted to have been recognised for a number of awards. We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved and the recognition we’ve received.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

I’ve been attending more events to promote my business to improve sales growth, and I’m trying to bulk buy stock wherever possible.

Just a Wee Gift offers a variety of products. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We source the content of our food hampers locally, which helps keep the cost down and supports the community. I tried for as long as I could to keep my prices the same, however like most other places, I will have to increase my prices at some point.

I think the government could help by offering more grant support for small businesses and start-ups. I’d also like to see better incentives for business owners to have their own premises, including reduced businesses rates for shops and office space.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I would like to continue to grow my brand and business online and have my own premises to work from. As the business grows, I’d like to employ local people and continue to support the community.

Conversation