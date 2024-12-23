At risk in Inverness-shire: Churches, historic buildings and a hen house make it onto the register

Historic churches and two prominent city centre sites are among buildings in and around Inverness which are said to be at risk.

Ten structures in or near the city are included in the Buildings at Risk Register which lists properties of architectural or historic merit of concern.

Some will come as no surprise to you, and there are others you might not have heard of before.

The Historic Environment Scotland register highlights the growing number of listed and conservation buildings that have fallen into a state of disrepair.

So who is on the list and what happens now? Is there any way back from being at risk?

At risk in the city

Viewhill House, Old Edinburgh Road

Condition: ruinous. Category of risk: critical

The property was built around 1835 and was later used as a youth hostel.

It was destroyed by fire in 2007 and is in a decreasingly sad state of repair.

Earlier this year, Viewhill House was also included in the Scottish Vacant and Derelict Land Survey.

Backpackers Hostel, Eastgate.

Condition: ruinous. Category of risk: critical

The three-storey terraced property in a prominent city centre location was built in the 19th century.

A fire in 2013 left it badly damaged including the roof being largely lost.

A Dangerous Building Notice was subsequently served on the property.

Work to knock down the building was due to begin in March 2019.

106-110 Academy Street

Condition: fair. Category of risk: low

The upper floors of the early 19th century property above the Phoenix Bar have been disused for many years and are said to be gradually declining.

The report says listed building consent was sought in February 2020 to create six flats and a planning application was later submitted.

However consent for the development was withdrawn in February this year.

At Risk in Inverness-shire

Foyers Mains Steading

Condition- ruinous. Category of risk- critical

The steading, dating from 1865, was said to be in a poor repair following an inspection in 1993.

A plan for conversion into five holiday cottages was put forward but this was dropped in 1996.

An inspection in 2013 revealed the roof had largely collapsed and stonework was decaying.

In February this year an assessment suggested the complex remains at risk.

Stratton Lodge Hotel, Culloden

Condition: very poor. Category of risk: high

The historic B-listed building has been in a state of ruin since devastating fires in 2011 and 2013.

In 2017 an inspection found the building remained a roofless shell.

Lower Foyers Bridge

Condition- very poor. Category of risk -high

The stone bridge over the Foyers gorge was built in 1862, but structural issues led to it being closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

HES reports that in 2018 an inspection found the bridge was increasingly overgrown.

In February, a desk-based assessment suggests it remains disused.

Churches, Boleskine and a hen house

Old Petty Church of Scotland

Condition: poor. Category of risk: moderate

The present church dates from 1769 but not been in ecclesiastical use since 1950.

The site also has a mausoleum from around 1686.

In 1990 the Kirk sought to demolish the building but was refused consent.

The burial vault of the Clan Mackintosh remains in the separate ownership of the clan.

There were previous plans to turn the church into a printing/design workshop.

Bona Free Church, Dochfour

Condition: fair. Category of risk: low

Built around 1846, the church has been disused for some time.

At one stage there were discussions to create a joiner’s workshop inside the building.

The Dochfour Estate sold the property in 2005 and it was used for storage.

In 2022 there were plans to convert the church into a house.

Boleskine House, Foyers

Condition: fair. Category of risk: low

The 18th century building was nominated for the register in 2017 after it remained in a fire-damaged condition for two years.

However, it has since been taken over by the Boleskine House Foundation which is carrying out extensive renovations.

The property’s condition moved from ‘ruinous’ to ‘fair’ to reflect the works completed to date.

Hen House, Moy Hall Mains

Condition: poor. Category of risk: moderate

Local planners drew the condition of the “attractive and quirky” building to the attention of the register in 2006.

It was reported to be in an advance state of decay in 2013 and in February this year was still said to be at risk.