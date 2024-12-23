At risk in Inverness-shire: Churches, historic buildings and a hen house make it onto the register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

At risk in Inverness-shire: Churches, historic buildings and a hen house make it onto the register

Some well-known city properties are on Scotland's Buildings at Risk register.

By John Ross
Viewhill House has has lain empty for many years.
Viewhill House has has lain empty for many years.

Historic churches and two prominent city centre sites are among buildings in and around Inverness which are said to be at risk.

Ten structures in or near the city are included in the Buildings at Risk Register which lists properties of architectural or historic merit of concern.

Some will come as no surprise to you, and there are others you might not have heard of before.

The Historic Environment Scotland register highlights the growing number of listed and conservation buildings that have fallen into a state of disrepair.

So who is on the list and what happens now? Is there any way back from being at risk?

At risk in the city

Viewhill House, Old Edinburgh Road
Condition: ruinous. Category of risk: critical

Viewhill House in 2009

The property was built around 1835 and was later used as a youth hostel.

It was destroyed by fire in 2007 and is in a decreasingly sad state of repair.

Earlier this year, Viewhill House was also included in the Scottish Vacant and Derelict Land Survey.

Backpackers Hostel, Eastgate.
Condition: ruinous. Category of risk: critical

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the Eastgate hostel in 2013. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The three-storey terraced property in a prominent city centre location was built in the 19th century.

A fire in 2013 left it badly damaged including the roof being largely lost.

A Dangerous Building Notice was subsequently served on the property.

Work to knock down the building was due to begin in March 2019.

106-110 Academy Street
Condition: fair. Category of risk: low

The buildings above the Phoenix Bar are on the at risk register

The upper floors of the early 19th century property above the Phoenix Bar have been disused for many years and are said to be gradually declining.

The report says listed building consent was sought in February 2020 to create six flats and a planning application was later submitted.

However consent for the development was withdrawn in February this year.

At Risk in Inverness-shire

Foyers Mains Steading
Condition- ruinous. Category of risk- critical

The steading, dating from 1865, was said to be in a poor repair following an inspection in 1993.

A plan for conversion into five holiday cottages was put forward but this was dropped in 1996.

An inspection in 2013 revealed the roof had largely collapsed and stonework was decaying.

In February this year an assessment suggested the complex remains at risk.

Stratton Lodge Hotel, Culloden
Condition: very poor. Category of risk: high

Stratton Lodge afer a fire in 2013

The historic B-listed building has been in a state of ruin since devastating fires in 2011 and 2013.

In 2017 an inspection found the building remained a roofless shell.

Lower Foyers Bridge
Condition- very poor. Category of risk -high

The stone bridge over the Foyers gorge was built in 1862, but structural issues led to it being closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

HES reports that in 2018 an inspection found the bridge was increasingly overgrown.

In February, a desk-based assessment suggests it remains disused.

Churches, Boleskine and a hen house

Old Petty Church of Scotland
Condition: poor. Category of risk: moderate

The present church dates from 1769 but not been in ecclesiastical use since 1950.

The site also has a mausoleum from around 1686.

Old Petty Church, near Inverness. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In 1990 the Kirk sought to demolish the building but was refused consent.

The burial vault of the Clan Mackintosh remains in the separate ownership of the clan.

There were previous plans to turn the church into a printing/design workshop.

Bona Free Church, Dochfour
Condition: fair. Category of risk: low

Built around 1846, the church has been disused for some time.

At one stage there were discussions to create a joiner’s workshop inside the building.

The Dochfour Estate sold the property in 2005 and it was used for storage.

In 2022 there were plans to convert the church into a house.

Boleskine House, Foyers
Condition: fair. Category of risk: low

Boleskine House is rising from the ashes of catastrophic fires. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The 18th century building was nominated for the register in 2017 after it remained in a fire-damaged condition for two years.

However, it has since been taken over by the Boleskine House Foundation which is carrying out extensive renovations.

The property’s condition moved from ‘ruinous’ to ‘fair’ to reflect the works completed to date.

Hen House, Moy Hall Mains
Condition: poor. Category of risk: moderate

Local planners drew the condition of the “attractive and quirky” building to the attention of the register in 2006.

It was reported to be in an advance state of decay in 2013 and in February this year was still said to be at risk.

Conversation