Future uncertain for discount retailer with 11 stores across the north and north-east

Bosses at The Original Factory Shop are looking at a range of options for the business.

By Ross Hempseed
The new Original Factory Shop located on Academy Street, Inverness.
The Original Factory Shop, a popular discount retailer with stores across the north and north-east, faces an uncertain future as it looks for a buyer.

The retailer offers a wide range of products, including clothing, homeware, and toys, and is a staple on local high streets.

Stores have been opening rapidly, and since August 2023, the company has opened branches in Inverness, Stonehaven, Nairn, and Peterhead.

There are also shops in Fort William, Oban, Invergordon, Fraserburgh, Thurso, Stornoway, and Buckie.

According to The Times’s, the retailer has been up for sale but has failed to find a buyer.

The store has a range of products from fashion to homeware, footwear to bedding etc.
The Original Factory Shop bosses looking at ‘strategic options’

It is understood that Teneo, a strategic advisory firm, has been called in to explore all options by private equity owner Duke Street Capital, which bought the retailer in 2007.

This could lead to a potential restructuring of the business and store closures, however, a spokesperson says expectations are high for the Christmas period.

A spokesman for the retailer said: “The Original Factory Shop has been offering communities a great range of products at unbeatable value since 1969.

“Like many retailers, the company continually reviews its outlook and is exploring a range of strategic options.

“The business continues to trade as normal and is expected to perform well over the busy Christmas period.

It is understood that Duke Street has been trying to sell the business for years beginning in 2013, when it was valued at more than £100m.

Duke Street has been contacted for comment.

