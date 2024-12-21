First look at Spectra art pieces including 100ft ‘dreamy’ spectacle

Spectra has teased some of the newest art pieces which will light up the cold Aberdeen nights when the festival returns in February next year.

Known as Scotland’s Festival of Light, the event will run from February 6-9 with major artworks from international designers dotted around the Granite City.

Locations include Union Terrace Gardens and Marischal College, with the event expected to draw large crowds into Aberdeen to see the spectacular illuminations.

The event’s theme is “Journeys”, which also references the much-anticipated Tall Ships races coming to Aberdeen in the summer of 2025.

One installation will make a big impact as it makes the 9,300-mile journey from Australia to Aberdeen.

Sky Castle will take pride of place in Union Terrace Gardens and offer an interactive sound and light experience via a cluster of inflatable arches.

The 100ft artwork was created by Australian artist, ENESS, and will be their first showcase in Scotland.

Spectra Festival of Light returns in February

Artist and Founder of ENESS, Nimrod Weis, said: “Sky Castle is very close to our hearts because it was created as a symbol of hope after Covid alluding to the appearance of rainbows after a storm.

“Since then, this installation has brought joy and happiness to public spaces around the world, attracting young and old with its generative soundscape and ever-changing lighting effects.”

As guests move through the arches, their movement powers the melodic xylophone sounds, which creates a changing colour pattern.

Another art piece unveiled is End Over End, a gigantic illuminated slinky toy located at Marischal College.

Designed by Newcastle-based Studio Vertigo, the lights will move to create the slinky movement.

Spectra 2025 will be free for the public, supported by Aberdeen City Council and partners.