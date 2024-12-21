First look at Spectra art pieces including 100ft ‘dreamy’ spectacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First look at Spectra art pieces including 100ft ‘dreamy’ spectacle

The artistic festival of light returns to Aberdeen in February, 2025.

By Ross Hempseed
Sky Castle will bring a dreamy art piece to UTG. Image: Spectra.
Sky Castle will bring a dreamy art piece to UTG. Image: Spectra.

Spectra has teased some of the newest art pieces which will light up the cold Aberdeen nights when the festival returns in February next year.

Known as Scotland’s Festival of Light, the event will run from February 6-9 with major artworks from international designers dotted around the Granite City.

Locations include Union Terrace Gardens and Marischal College, with the event expected to draw large crowds into Aberdeen to see the spectacular illuminations.

The event’s theme is “Journeys”, which also references the much-anticipated Tall Ships races coming to Aberdeen in the summer of 2025.

Sky Castle is a cluster of inflatable arches. Image: ENESS/ Zhu Rui.

One installation will make a big impact as it makes the 9,300-mile journey from Australia to Aberdeen.

Sky Castle will take pride of place in Union Terrace Gardens and offer an interactive sound and light experience via a cluster of inflatable arches.

The 100ft artwork was created by Australian artist, ENESS, and will be their first showcase in Scotland.

Spectra Festival of Light returns in February

Artist and Founder of ENESS, Nimrod Weis, said: “Sky Castle is very close to our hearts because it was created as a symbol of hope after Covid alluding to the appearance of rainbows after a storm.

The Sky Castle will be located at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Gavin Jowitt

“Since then, this installation has brought joy and happiness to public spaces around the world, attracting young and old with its generative soundscape and ever-changing lighting effects.”

As guests move through the arches, their movement powers the melodic xylophone sounds, which creates a changing colour pattern.

End Over End, a giant slinky will be located at Marischal College. Image: Lucy McDonnell

Another art piece unveiled is End Over End, a gigantic illuminated slinky toy located at Marischal College.

Designed by Newcastle-based Studio Vertigo, the lights will move to create the slinky movement.

Spectra 2025 will be free for the public, supported by Aberdeen City Council and partners.

Conversation