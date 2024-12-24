How do North Sea workers celebrate Christmas Day?

For Andy Waring, working as captain for Aberdeen’s North Star Shipping means Christmas at sea.

Out of the 32 years he has worked offshore, 21 Christmases have been spent far away from family, mainly in harsh marine environments

This festive season, Andy’s ship Grampian Derwent, will be stationed at Dogger Bank, providing support to the world’s biggest offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

“Working at Christmas time is just part and parcel of the job, and if you work offshore you expect it,” he says.

“Of course, it’s tough and you miss being with your loved ones.

“I know when I was younger and my daughter was growing up, it was hard to miss some of these early Christmases, but as time passes, so do your priorities.”

With a crew of 78 onboard, Andy says work will continue supporting wind farm operations, but they will find a way to celebrate too.

“One thing we all remember at this time of year, is that we’re all in it together,” he adds.

“And it’s not just those of us on the Grampian Derwent, but on all the other North Star vessels, and indeed, on all those rigs and vessels across the globe.

“Offshore workers make this sacrifice, so others can enjoy their Christmas at home.”

Crew like ‘second family’

A slap-up meal in the mess room is something to look forward to though, prepared by a dedicated team of chefs and caterers.

“This year, I’ll be home on December 31, and able to see the bells in with my family,” says Andy.

“But Christmas will be enjoyed offshore amongst my colleagues – who really are a second family.

“We’re all looking forward to sitting down together – as one big team – to enjoy Christmas lunch.”

Food onboard the Derwent is always first class, insists the 58-year-old, but extra provisions are being bought on, including festive favourites.

North Star’s Service Operations Vessels offer hotel-quality quarters for the crew and offshore wind turbine technicians working on the Grampian Derwent.

Meanwhile, Andy says the vessel is equipped with gym and social areas including TV and games rooms.

“We’ve planned for a Christmas quiz and darts and ping pong competitions,” he says.

“It’s important spirits remain high, so good to get everyone engaged and feeling part of the fun!”

How do North Sea crew start the day on Christmas?

Andy says Christmas on Grampian Derwent will start off like most normal working days, with operations continuing throughout the day.

“Health and safety, of course, remains paramount, and so watch keepers will remain on duty,” he explains.

“We will aim to all to come together at around 11.30am for lunch.

“This will include the kitchen staff, who have a really hard day with lots of preparations – so we do what we can to help them out.”

Andy will be in his full uniform for the ceremonial cutting of the Christmas cake.

He says: “Work on the vessel continues, but as Master, I do recognise that it’s important to give people the time they need around this time of year.”

Starlink a ‘complete game-changer’

This means encouraging crew to make their calls home and get involved in the activities throughout the day.

“North Star have recently invested in Starlink Communications, a server with internet speeds of up to 50-times faster than before,” says Andy.

“This allows workers to make video calls with family and friends.

“This has been a complete game-changer for us and is so different from what life was like at sea 30, or even 10 years ago, when calling home proved to be a huge challenge.

“Being able to speak to loved ones on December 25, makes the day much easier. It’s a huge morale boost for all offshore.”