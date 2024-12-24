At risk in Inverness-shire: Can Viewhill House still be an asset to Inverness?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At risk in Inverness-shire: Can Viewhill House still be an asset to Inverness?

It has had a a few uses over the years - but what needs to happen now?

By John Ross
Viewhill House pictured in 2009. A recent survey said it was at risk of collapsing
For such an attractive building in its heyday, Viewhill House in Inverness has had an ugly recent past.

The prominent landmark has lain empty for many years and was said recently to be in danger of collapsing without repair work.

It is one of 10 sites we have highlighted in and around Inverness to feature on the Buildings at Risk Register.

So will ongoing efforts to save it be enough?

Who built Viewhill House?

The property was built around 1835 by civil engineer Joseph Mitchell as a home for himself.

He worked on Thomas Telford’s transport improvements in the Highlands and was  involved in the Caledonian Canal.

Mitchell was also chief inspector and superintendent of Highland Roads and Bridges from 1824.

Viewhill House has has lain empty for many years.

Viewhill was known as the then-town’s youth hostel for many years. But it closed in 1998 and replaced by a new one at Millburn Academy.

Viewhill was brought to the attention of the buildings at risk service as far back as 2001.

Over the years it has been variously earmarked for a drop-in homeless centre, housing and retirement flats.

The building became a derelict shell following a fire in 2007 but an attempt to demolish was challenged by campaigners.

In 2019 Highland Historic Buildings Trust (HHBT) said it was exploring a potential conversion into offices to include a feature devoted to Joseph Mitchell.

Earlier this year, Viewhill was also included in the Scottish Vacant and Derelict Land Survey.

Any other plans for the property?

Highland Council has indicated it has potential for housing, alongside the current Inverness Prison site once the new HMP Highland opens.

A survey this year found the building to have deteriorated further, but the external walls are still in fair structural condition.

It said it could be restored with careful propping of the external walls.

However, if remedial work is not carried out soon, the building is very much at risk of total collapse.

Highland Council has suggested building houses on the site of the existing Inverness Prison and nearby Viewhill House

HHBT said due to Viewhill’s historical significance, it will continue its efforts to secure its future.

It is still in talks with the owners about possible future options. But until there is a full business plan with full costings and plans, the trust could not apply for funding with any certainty.

City councillor Michael Gregson said it could potentially be an asset to the city again.

He has urged interested agencies to collaborate to save the house which he said is heading towards the “last chance saloon”.

He said demolition must be avoided if possible and suggested a combination of conversion, rebuilding and reuse with commercial purpose for the house.

Conversation