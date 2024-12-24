At risk in Inverness-shire: Can Viewhill House still be an asset to Inverness?

For such an attractive building in its heyday, Viewhill House in Inverness has had an ugly recent past.

The prominent landmark has lain empty for many years and was said recently to be in danger of collapsing without repair work.

It is one of 10 sites we have highlighted in and around Inverness to feature on the Buildings at Risk Register.

So will ongoing efforts to save it be enough?

Who built Viewhill House?

The property was built around 1835 by civil engineer Joseph Mitchell as a home for himself.

He worked on Thomas Telford’s transport improvements in the Highlands and was involved in the Caledonian Canal.

Mitchell was also chief inspector and superintendent of Highland Roads and Bridges from 1824.

Viewhill was known as the then-town’s youth hostel for many years. But it closed in 1998 and replaced by a new one at Millburn Academy.

Viewhill was brought to the attention of the buildings at risk service as far back as 2001.

Over the years it has been variously earmarked for a drop-in homeless centre, housing and retirement flats.

The building became a derelict shell following a fire in 2007 but an attempt to demolish was challenged by campaigners.

In 2019 Highland Historic Buildings Trust (HHBT) said it was exploring a potential conversion into offices to include a feature devoted to Joseph Mitchell.

Earlier this year, Viewhill was also included in the Scottish Vacant and Derelict Land Survey.

Any other plans for the property?

Highland Council has indicated it has potential for housing, alongside the current Inverness Prison site once the new HMP Highland opens.

A survey this year found the building to have deteriorated further, but the external walls are still in fair structural condition.

It said it could be restored with careful propping of the external walls.

However, if remedial work is not carried out soon, the building is very much at risk of total collapse.

HHBT said due to Viewhill’s historical significance, it will continue its efforts to secure its future.

It is still in talks with the owners about possible future options. But until there is a full business plan with full costings and plans, the trust could not apply for funding with any certainty.

City councillor Michael Gregson said it could potentially be an asset to the city again.

He has urged interested agencies to collaborate to save the house which he said is heading towards the “last chance saloon”.

He said demolition must be avoided if possible and suggested a combination of conversion, rebuilding and reuse with commercial purpose for the house.

