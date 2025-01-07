Former Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker on raising £500,000 for revolutionary period product

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker on raising £500,000 for revolutionary period product

Elaine Galston plans to roll out her world-first gadget to toilet cubicles around the globe.

By Liza Hamilton
Bettii Pod CEO Elaine Galston.
A groundbreaking invention from an Aberdeenshire femtech startup called Bettii Pod could revolutionise the way women manage their menstrual health.

Elaine Galston, an entrepreneur from Gardenstown, has attracted more than £500,000 in investment and Scottish EDGE funding to develop the world’s first machine specifically designed to wash menstrual cups and discs.

Major institutions have already expressed an interest in installing the Bettii Pod in their toilet cubicles, including the University of Aberdeen and Sport Aberdeen.

Backers queue up for Bettii Pod

Elaine, whose background is oil and gas, first became interested in the Bettii Pod concept after mentoring a young start-up involved in femtech.

She went on to interview over 380 women as part of her research.

A recent United Nations report recommends menstrual cups and discs as the best period products for the environment. Image: Shutterstock

Feedback showed a big barrier to reusable products was difficulty cleaning menstrual cups and discs away from home.

“It’s really hard, they’re carrying water, they’re carrying wipes, they’re often actually just reverting to disposables,” she said.

“They have to go into disabled toilets, and they don’t want to do that. It’s a complete nightmare for them, so what do they do?”

Taking on the challenge, Elaine connected with West College Scotland to develop the world’s first menstrual cup washer and sanitiser.

Now backers are queueing up to invest in Bettii Pod as Elaines plans to roll it out.

“We’ll do the UK first,” she says, “then most likely Europe and we have our sights on North America in a few years.”

Uptick in reusable sales

Disposable menstrual products and pads are known to contain up to 90% plastic, which can’t be recycled and often end up in landfills.

Meanwhile, ‘reusables’ is the largest growth sector in the menstrual market with an estimated 64 million menstrual cups sold per annum with a 56% growth prediction.

“So, it’s a huge growth, but we still don’t really understand it,” says Elaine.

“At the same time we also don’t really understand what’s in our disposables.”

The Bettii Pod Ltd, founded by CEO Elaine Galston, was awarded £70,000 in Scottish Edge funding after emerging as a winner in the latest competition round.

Worryingly, she says current research shows many mainstream tampons sold contain toxic chemicals, including lead.

“You don’t shove something with lead up your fandango for eight hours on a regular basis” says Elaine. She became allergic to tampons herself a few years ago.

“These products are not medically regulated; there’s a difference from putting a cream on your face to putting something inside of you where you have got very delicate tissue that is highly absorbent.”

For Elaine, it’s all about giving people freedom of information.

“I don’t care whether you want to use disposables or whether you want to use reusables,” she says.

“What I care about is if you have the information to make the right decision for you.”

It’s hoped the Bettii Pod will help normalise reusable period products like cups and discs.

Scotland was the first country in the world to protect women’s right to access free period products by law, in August 2022.

Local authorities and education providers are now legally required to make period products available for free to anyone who needs them.

Conversation