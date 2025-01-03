Scotland’s richest man’s Highland hospitality and estates business loses £8.1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s richest man’s Highland hospitality and estates business loses £8.1 million

Fashion billionaire Anders Povlsen is Scotland’s largest landowner, with more than 220,000 acres across 13 estates.

By Alex Banks
land reform Scottish estates
Anders Holch Povlsen's Highland firm has posted pre-tax losses of £8.1 million.

A Highland hospitality and estates firm owned by Scotland’s richest man has posted another multi-million-pound loss.

Wildland Limited, which operates Lundies House hotel in Tongue and luxury self-catering properties, is owned by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen.

Mr Povlsen is Scotland’s largest landowner, with more than 220,000 acres across 13 estates – including in the Cairngorms, Sutherland and Lochaber.

The billionaire made his fortune with fashion businesses Asos and Bestseller.

New accounts for the year ending July 31 2024 show pre-tax losses of £8.1 million and follow a £9.3m deficit in 2023.

However, with a net worth estimated at £9.9 billion on Forbes’ list of billionaires, the latest Wildland loss won’t make much of a dent.

Turnover growth

The company’s turnover grew to £4.1m, rising from £2.9m in the 2023 financial year.

In the newest accounts, signed off by Mr Povlsen, the strategic report states the group has improved its trading margin despite administration and local costs rising by 35%.

Mr Povlsen said: “As we continue to build our management capability to handle the increasing activity and absorbed some costs of reorganisation, the net margin overall,  as anticipated, remained negative.

Anders Holch Povlsen

“Margins in hospitality, forestry and farming showed strong growth.

“Whilst the ongoing substantial investment in landscape conservation widened the reported annual financial loss.

“The group remains committed to its development plans and anticipates a positive gross margin, and therefore profitability, over time.”

Wildland said inflation, low economic growth and high energy costs continue to present challenges.

What does Wildland Limited own in the Highlands?

The company owns Killiehuntly Farmhouse in Cairngorms National Park, as well as five self-catering buildings.

In Sutherland, Wildland has five self-catering properties – including Lundies House and Foulain Cottage.

It has continued its development of Hope Lodge in Sutherland as it plans to turn it into a “world-class” shooting lodge and spa.

Mr Povlsen said: “Hope Lodge will come on stream in early 2026 and we continue to absorb the costs of gearing up for the launch.

Aldourie Castle on the banks of Loch Ness, one of several properties Wildland owns in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“The company continues to invest strongly in its natural and built property portfolios.”

Last year, Wildland relaunched Aldourie Castle after four years of refurbishment and development.

Meanwhile, the group’s staff figures rose to 96, up from 86 in the previous year.

Mr Povlsen ranked as the richest person in Scotland in the latest published edition of the Sunday Times Rich List, which estimated his wealth at £6.73bn.

Wildland Limited has been asked to comment.

