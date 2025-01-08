Fraserburgh trailer-maker Gray & Adams sees profits almost double despite ‘challenging’ year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Fraserburgh trailer-maker Gray & Adams sees profits almost double despite ‘challenging’ year

The engineering firm posted its highest pre-tax profits in the 21st century.

By Alex Banks
Gray & Adams has posted its latest accounts. Image: Genoa Black
Gray & Adams has posted its latest accounts. Image: Genoa Black

Fraserburgh engineering firm Gray & Adams has seen its profits almost double to £18.6 million despite a “challenging period”.

The trailer-maker posted its latest accounts for the year ending April 26 2024 – which showed its highest pre-tax profits in the 21st century.

Pre-tax profits increased to £18.6m from £9.4m for the previous year. 

The firm’s refrigerated trailers are a familiar sight on roads throughout the UK and beyond.

They are used by household names such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons and Aldi.

‘Challenging’ year for Fraserburgh firm

Joint group managing director James Gray has praised the Gray & Adams workforce for the commitment shown with interruptions to its supply chains.

The firm also saw its sales rise by more than £20m, taking it to more than £208m.

Mr Gray said: “The financial year continued to be another challenging period, due to the continuing impacts on our supply chains, caused by the Ukraine conflict.

“The business has seen another successful year, which is a credit to the commitment shown by the workforce.

l-r Gray & Adams joint managing directors James and Peter Gray.
Gray & Adams joint managing directors James and Peter Gray. Image: Genoa Black

“The challenges encountered through the year have eased slightly from what was experienced previously.

“This has resulted in some stability returning to our supply chains, although there continues to be large areas of risk here.

“We continue to build for the future with a multi-phase investment project in Fraserburgh.

“Which has seen the completion of a brand-new vehicle accident repair centre, and the renewal of several large pieces of plant, so that we can ensure our workshops continues to operate smoothly into the future.”

Gray & Adams profits show ‘strong financial performance’

Joint group managing director Peter Gray believes the “strong financial performance” of Gray & Adams is a result of the success of its products.

He said: “We continue to invest in our facilities through the introduction of new efficient machinery in 2024 to ensure that the operations teams remain leaders in their class.

“Thus ensuring that we can continue to produce our products to the high standard of quality that our customers are accustomed to.

Aerial view of Gray & Adams' headquarters in Fraserburgh.
Aerial view of Gray & Adams’ headquarters in Fraserburgh.

“We are also mindful of the impact that our operations have on the environment and are aware of the commitment that all businesses should be making to reduce their carbon footprints.

“As we plan for the future we will utilise the success experienced in previous years to improve the environmental impact of our sites and operations.”

Gray & Adams, founded in 1957, said the business is in a good position to reinvest to support its employees and customers.

The company had more than 750 people working across its operations during 2024.

Conversation