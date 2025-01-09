Aberdeenshire bar with its own micro-brewery hits market for £460,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire bar with its own micro-brewery hits market for £460,000

By Alex Banks
The New Inn in Aberchirder is for sale. Image: ASG Commercial
An Aberdeenshire pub with its own micro-brewery has been put on the market for £460,000.

The New Inn in Aberchirder can be found in the latest north-east commercial property listings.

In Aberdeen, a student accommodation opportunity and a mixed-use building on Huntly Street can also be found amongst the market’s highlights.

The New Inn, Aberchirder

This week we start in Aberchirder, where a coaching inn is up for sale at £460,000.

The New Inn is being marketed by ASG Commercial, as the current owners eye retirement.

The 18th century property features a pub, two letting suites and a three-bedroom owner’s accommodation. It also recently added its own micro-brewery on site.

Selling agents ASG Commercial said: “The New Inn is a beautifully presented 18th century coaching inn in the centre of an attractive Aberdeenshire village.

Inside The New Inn in Aberchirder, which also has two letting rooms. Image: ASG Commercial

“The efforts of the owners to restore both the property and the standing of the establishment in the community has resulted in a fantastic reputation with the locals creating an authentic pub atmosphere with delicious food, home brewed beer and entertainment space.

“The newly developed microbrewery has been a fantastic addition to the offering.

“The hand crafted beer is sold in the pub and has demonstrated exceptional profitability to date.”

Student accommodation opportunity, Aberdeen

An Aberdeen three-storey building used as private student accommodation has made its way onto the market for £1.025 million.

The investment opportunity on Loch Street was converted more than five years ago to provide six flats offering a total of 30 student bedrooms.

Each flat varies in size, with three to six bedrooms, an open plan kitchen and living area as well as shared bathrooms.

The Loch Street student accommodation which is now on the market. Image: Savills

The Granite City building took in £126,909 in gross rental income in the 2021-22 academic year.

Savills is in charge of the listing and said: “The conversion was completed in 2019 and therefore offers a modern specification.

“The property lies adjacent to North East Scotland College, with the surrounding area comprising a range of residential, purpose built student accommodation and retail units.”

Mixed use investment opportunity, Aberdeen

A mixed use investment opportunity on Huntly Street in Aberdeen is going under the hammer.

Future Property Auctions will start the bidding for the property, which is home to Japanese restaurant Yorokobi by CJ and Fletts Hair Salon, at £428,000.

Across the building, there is currently a rental income of £59,820 each year.

The mixed use property on Huntly Street currently takes in more than £59,000 a year in rental income. Image: Future Property Auctions

On the first floor, a three bedroom apartment is let out for £11,7000 a year, while Findlay Brown Limited occupies the second floor.

The third floor sits vacant and Future Property Auctions believes the building is “sure to appeal to investors looking to purchase an easily manageable/rentable property in a sought after location.”

Pitmedden Industrial Estate unit, Dyce

Finally, to Dyce, where a light industrial workshop has been put on the market for £600,000.

Unit 10 at Pitmedden Industrial Estate has a steel portal frame and is being marketed by FG Burnett.

The property also includes four cranes, a mezzanine and open plan offices.

The industrial unit is up for grabs. Image: FG Burnett

It is held under a ground lease expiring September 30 2083 and the current ground rent is £29,700 per year.

The ground tenant also occupies Unit 12 Kirkton Avenue which provides a detached office building.

Conversation