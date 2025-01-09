Aberdeenshire bar with its own micro-brewery hits market for £460,000

An Aberdeenshire pub with its own micro-brewery has been put on the market for £460,000.

The New Inn in Aberchirder can be found in the latest north-east commercial property listings.

In Aberdeen, a student accommodation opportunity and a mixed-use building on Huntly Street can also be found amongst the market’s highlights.

The New Inn, Aberchirder

This week we start in Aberchirder, where a coaching inn is up for sale at £460,000.

The New Inn is being marketed by ASG Commercial, as the current owners eye retirement.

The 18th century property features a pub, two letting suites and a three-bedroom owner’s accommodation. It also recently added its own micro-brewery on site.

Selling agents ASG Commercial said: “The New Inn is a beautifully presented 18th century coaching inn in the centre of an attractive Aberdeenshire village.

“The efforts of the owners to restore both the property and the standing of the establishment in the community has resulted in a fantastic reputation with the locals creating an authentic pub atmosphere with delicious food, home brewed beer and entertainment space.

“The newly developed microbrewery has been a fantastic addition to the offering.

“The hand crafted beer is sold in the pub and has demonstrated exceptional profitability to date.”

Student accommodation opportunity, Aberdeen

An Aberdeen three-storey building used as private student accommodation has made its way onto the market for £1.025 million.

The investment opportunity on Loch Street was converted more than five years ago to provide six flats offering a total of 30 student bedrooms.

Each flat varies in size, with three to six bedrooms, an open plan kitchen and living area as well as shared bathrooms.

The Granite City building took in £126,909 in gross rental income in the 2021-22 academic year.

Savills is in charge of the listing and said: “The conversion was completed in 2019 and therefore offers a modern specification.

“The property lies adjacent to North East Scotland College, with the surrounding area comprising a range of residential, purpose built student accommodation and retail units.”

Mixed use investment opportunity, Aberdeen

A mixed use investment opportunity on Huntly Street in Aberdeen is going under the hammer.

Future Property Auctions will start the bidding for the property, which is home to Japanese restaurant Yorokobi by CJ and Fletts Hair Salon, at £428,000.

Across the building, there is currently a rental income of £59,820 each year.

On the first floor, a three bedroom apartment is let out for £11,7000 a year, while Findlay Brown Limited occupies the second floor.

The third floor sits vacant and Future Property Auctions believes the building is “sure to appeal to investors looking to purchase an easily manageable/rentable property in a sought after location.”

Pitmedden Industrial Estate unit, Dyce

Finally, to Dyce, where a light industrial workshop has been put on the market for £600,000.

Unit 10 at Pitmedden Industrial Estate has a steel portal frame and is being marketed by FG Burnett.

The property also includes four cranes, a mezzanine and open plan offices.

It is held under a ground lease expiring September 30 2083 and the current ground rent is £29,700 per year.

The ground tenant also occupies Unit 12 Kirkton Avenue which provides a detached office building.