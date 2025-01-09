Two Inverurie brothers quit college to sell woodfired pizza from their bright blue horse box

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two Inverurie brothers quit college to sell woodfired pizza from their bright blue horse box

Rory and Craig Thomson were just 18 and 17 when they started running Pizza Box.

Brothers Rory and Craig Thomson run Pizza Box, a food truck in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Woodfired pizza has become the speciality of two Inverurie brothers who run a food truck together.

Rory and Craig Thomson took a leap back in 2021 and when they took over the running of Pizza Box.

But this was a no brainer for the brothers – teenagers at the time – who weren’t enjoying college.

“We always loved cooking and baking with our granny,” says Rory, now 21.

“So we decided to jump in the deep end and give it a try.

“And this is so much more ‘us’ than what we were doing at college.

“We talk about it sometimes. If you’d told me in high school now I’d be making pizzas in an old horse box, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Quitting college ‘the best decision’ the brothers have made

Back in 2021, the brothers realised that studying at college wasn’t for them.

“I remember sitting in college, on my computer doing graphic design,” recalls Rory.

“And me and other students were sat one computer away from each other.

“But everyone was just sitting in silence.

“And it was pretty soul-destroying.

“But now we’re out socialising, going to these cool locations, talking and laughing with regular customers.

The Inverurie brothers serve up a pizza. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It’s the best decision we’ve made.”

The brothers love getting to know the regular customers who keep coming back to try their woodfired pizza.

“I’ve enjoyed making a loyal customer base,” says 20-year-old Craig.

“We have customers who show up at our different pop-up events.

“You get to know them over time and you build a friendship with them.”

Rory adds: “People actually want to come and support us because they like our food.

One of the brothers’ pizzas in the woodfired oven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“That’s really nice, it feels like quite a compliment.

“Loads of people come back and say they’ve never had a better pizza.

“And when you hear that, you’re like ‘wow’.”

Craig adds: “We’re always biased, we love our pizza.

“But it’s always nice to hear it from someone else.”

Brothers enjoy serving pizza to their Inverurie community

The Inverurie light switch-on has particular meaning for the brothers, who have attended the event with the horse box for the last four years.

“That’s a special event,” says Craig.

Rory adds: “When we first took over the business, that was one of the first big events we did back in 2021.

Craig slices up one of their pizzas. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“And I just remember panicking at how many people there were.

“We do it every year, and it’s like a milestone reminder each time year of how far we’ve come.

“When we first did the event, we saw a queue of 15 people and we just panicked.

“Now we know to just take it one pizza at a time and stay calm.”

One of the Billy Goat pizzas from Pizza Box. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

During the summer months, the brothers can attend as many as four events in one weekend. Now, Craig tells me “things work like clockwork”.

What goes into making the Pizza Box Scotland pizzas?

Working with his brother has “pros and cons”, Craig says with a laugh.

“We clash sometimes,” he admits.

“But at the same time we work very well together because we know each other so well.

“I’d say we’ve become a lot closer because we are spending so much time together.”

Rory prepares the pizza, while Craig waits to pop it into the pizza oven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

At Pizza Box, Rory and Craig divide up the workload to make their popular woodfired pizzas.

In the box, Rory takes orders from their customers, rolls out the dough and pops on the toppings.

Rory and Craig with one of their pizzas. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

While Craig is in charge of the fire, cooking up the pizza and getting it to the customers.

The pizzas they have created over the years include a fajita pizza, Pad Thai pizza and the Billy Goat pizza, which is topped with beetroot, red onion, goat’s cheese and chilli jam.

