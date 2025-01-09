Closure date announced for Homebase in Oban – as customers praise ‘excellent’ staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Closure date announced for Homebase in Oban – as customers praise ‘excellent’ staff

West Coast residents are disappointed at the closure, with many wishing staff the best of luck finding new employment.

By Ross Hempseed
Homebase
Staff at Oban Homebase have been told it will close. Image: Google Maps

Oban residents have praised staff at the town’s Homebase, as the closure date for the store is revealed.

The shop, located on Lochavullin Drive, has been at risk of closure ever since the retailer went into administration late last year.

Jobs were temporarily saved thanks to a buyout by retail group CDS, owner of The Range, which prolonged the lifespan of several stores across Scotland.

At the time, workers at Homebase Oban said they were “beyond devastated” their store could be closed.

And now the team have been given a date for their store’s closure, serving their final customers on January 18.

In a statement on social media, the store manager said: “Now that all my team have been informed I wanted to let you know that sadly we have been given a closing date.

“So from opening our doors in 2006, we close on Saturday the 18th of January 2025 for the final time.

“I was very surprised to be told that nobody has expressed an interest in taking over the lease.

“I’m sure you will understand that the team, after hearing the update, are down.”

The Homebase store will close in Oban.
Staff have been told when the Homebase store will close in Oban. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Homebase Oban to close on Saturday, January 18

Since news broke of the closure, many Oban residents have taken the opportunity to praise staff.

Edna Payne commented: “I would like to thank the staff for all the excellent service I have received from them over the years.

“I hope you will all find work in the town or with some new firm.

“I also hope this is a wake-up call to all who use the internet to purchase items they could get in Oban.”

Janet Hamilton wrote: “Sorry to hear this, and all the best to the staff.

“We always popped in when doing Oban from Arran for the day.”

Karen Kelso commented: “Sorry to hear this.

“The colleagues were excellent and nothing was a bother to them. I wish them all well.

“Hopefully someone takes on the building and the staff can get employment with a new company.”

And Letham Cameron wrote: “Very sad news. Great shop that I frequented often.

“The staff were great and the service was fantastic. This store will be sadly missed.

“I am sorry to hear its closing and a little angry at the bosses for taking this decision when it’s such a well-utilised place.”

