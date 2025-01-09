Closure date announced for Homebase in Oban – as customers praise ‘excellent’ staff

Oban residents have praised staff at the town’s Homebase, as the closure date for the store is revealed.

The shop, located on Lochavullin Drive, has been at risk of closure ever since the retailer went into administration late last year.

Jobs were temporarily saved thanks to a buyout by retail group CDS, owner of The Range, which prolonged the lifespan of several stores across Scotland.

At the time, workers at Homebase Oban said they were “beyond devastated” their store could be closed.

And now the team have been given a date for their store’s closure, serving their final customers on January 18.

In a statement on social media, the store manager said: “Now that all my team have been informed I wanted to let you know that sadly we have been given a closing date.

“So from opening our doors in 2006, we close on Saturday the 18th of January 2025 for the final time.

“I was very surprised to be told that nobody has expressed an interest in taking over the lease.

“I’m sure you will understand that the team, after hearing the update, are down.”

Homebase Oban to close on Saturday, January 18

Since news broke of the closure, many Oban residents have taken the opportunity to praise staff.

Edna Payne commented: “I would like to thank the staff for all the excellent service I have received from them over the years.

“I hope you will all find work in the town or with some new firm.

“I also hope this is a wake-up call to all who use the internet to purchase items they could get in Oban.”

Janet Hamilton wrote: “Sorry to hear this, and all the best to the staff.

“We always popped in when doing Oban from Arran for the day.”

Karen Kelso commented: “Sorry to hear this.

“The colleagues were excellent and nothing was a bother to them. I wish them all well.

“Hopefully someone takes on the building and the staff can get employment with a new company.”

And Letham Cameron wrote: “Very sad news. Great shop that I frequented often.

“The staff were great and the service was fantastic. This store will be sadly missed.

“I am sorry to hear its closing and a little angry at the bosses for taking this decision when it’s such a well-utilised place.”

