Fraserburgh businessman Conrad Ritchie starts ’24/7 hotshot fixers’ business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Fraserburgh businessman Conrad Ritchie starts ’24/7 hotshot fixers’ business

He's teamed up with two former Score Group colleagues, including his son, for the new venture.

By Kelly Wilson
Kyle Ritchie, Conrad Ritchie and Cameron Croll have started Scotia Engineering Solutions. Image: Conrad Ritchie
Kyle Ritchie, Conrad Ritchie and Cameron Croll have started Scotia Engineering Solutions. Image: Conrad Ritchie

Well-known north-east businessman Conrad Ritchie has teamed up with two of his former colleagues at Score Group to launch a new venture, Scotia.

Their new business, Scotia Engineering Solutions, will focus on delivering on-site maintenance for the food and drink and distilling industries.

Mr Ritchie, 52, left Score Group, of Peterhead four years ago.

Joining him to launch the fluid control business is his son Kyle Ritchie and Cameron Croll.

Mr Ritchie said Scotia is aiming to be “24/7 hotshot problem fixers” for its clients.

Scotia ‘starting from scratch’

The trio, who have more than 50 years experience, have so far invested a six-figure sum in the business and are aiming to employ 10 people before the end of the year.

The company will initially operate out of Fraserburgh but will focus on delivering on-site maintenance services across the UK within the food and drink, distilling, paper and oil and gas sectors.

Mr Ritchie, managing director, said: “Four years ago I parted company with Score Group and wasn’t allowed to work for a three year period.

“During that time I was focused on charitable opportunities and a few other projects.

North-east businessman Conrad Ritchie has blasted proposals to scrap exams in Scotland.
North-east businessman Conrad Ritchie. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“My youngest son also left Score about 18 months ago and he was always keen to do something on his own.

“We had a couple of options including looking at buying over another company but I didn’t feel that was the right thing for us to do.

“So we are starting from scratch.”

Scotia 24-hour service for clients

Scotia, which will launch imminently, will concentrate mainly on the food and drink and distillery sector and aim to “tap a gap in the market”.

Mr Ritchie, who was chairman at Score, said: “We will focus primarily on the food and drink and distilling industries with the maintenance of fluid control systems and pumps and valves.

“It’s a transfer of our skills. Scotia will be a very client-facing, people orientated company, we aim to tap into a gap in the market.

“We’ll have a small base in Fraserburgh but the main focus will be on a mobile service.

“We bring the solution to the customers door rather than they bring the product to us.

“We are looking to be 24/7 hotshot problem fixers.”

Scotia employment opportunities

Mr Croll will join the business and take up his role as operation’s director in June.

The hope is for Scotia to employ up to 10 people by the end of the year.

Mr Ritchie said: “Myself and Kyle have spoken about starting a business for a long time.

Conrad Ritchie is hoping Scotia will focus on distilleries. Image: Burnobennie Distillery

“We hope to build it into a substantial business and be looking to employ further people by the end of the year. Probably looking at around 10.

“Although there’s nothing concrete yet there’s been a fair bit of interest. We know we have to start somewhere.

Score history

Mr Ritchie is a former director of Peterhead Football Club.

He ended his 32-year career with engineering group Score the year after it was sold to private equity firm SCF partners for £120 million.

He had stayed on at the business for a spell in a consultancy role.

Score was founded by his father, Charles Ritchie, in 1982.

Conversation