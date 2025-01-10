Fraserburgh businessman Conrad Ritchie starts ’24/7 hotshot fixers’ business

Well-known north-east businessman Conrad Ritchie has teamed up with two of his former colleagues at Score Group to launch a new venture, Scotia.

Their new business, Scotia Engineering Solutions, will focus on delivering on-site maintenance for the food and drink and distilling industries.

Mr Ritchie, 52, left Score Group, of Peterhead four years ago.

Joining him to launch the fluid control business is his son Kyle Ritchie and Cameron Croll.

Mr Ritchie said Scotia is aiming to be “24/7 hotshot problem fixers” for its clients.

Scotia ‘starting from scratch’

The trio, who have more than 50 years experience, have so far invested a six-figure sum in the business and are aiming to employ 10 people before the end of the year.

The company will initially operate out of Fraserburgh but will focus on delivering on-site maintenance services across the UK within the food and drink, distilling, paper and oil and gas sectors.

Mr Ritchie, managing director, said: “Four years ago I parted company with Score Group and wasn’t allowed to work for a three year period.

“During that time I was focused on charitable opportunities and a few other projects.

“My youngest son also left Score about 18 months ago and he was always keen to do something on his own.

“We had a couple of options including looking at buying over another company but I didn’t feel that was the right thing for us to do.

“So we are starting from scratch.”

Scotia 24-hour service for clients

Scotia, which will launch imminently, will concentrate mainly on the food and drink and distillery sector and aim to “tap a gap in the market”.

Mr Ritchie, who was chairman at Score, said: “We will focus primarily on the food and drink and distilling industries with the maintenance of fluid control systems and pumps and valves.

“It’s a transfer of our skills. Scotia will be a very client-facing, people orientated company, we aim to tap into a gap in the market.

“We’ll have a small base in Fraserburgh but the main focus will be on a mobile service.

“We bring the solution to the customers door rather than they bring the product to us.

“We are looking to be 24/7 hotshot problem fixers.”

Scotia employment opportunities

Mr Croll will join the business and take up his role as operation’s director in June.

The hope is for Scotia to employ up to 10 people by the end of the year.

Mr Ritchie said: “Myself and Kyle have spoken about starting a business for a long time.

“We hope to build it into a substantial business and be looking to employ further people by the end of the year. Probably looking at around 10.

“Although there’s nothing concrete yet there’s been a fair bit of interest. We know we have to start somewhere.

Score history

Mr Ritchie is a former director of Peterhead Football Club.

He ended his 32-year career with engineering group Score the year after it was sold to private equity firm SCF partners for £120 million.

He had stayed on at the business for a spell in a consultancy role.

Score was founded by his father, Charles Ritchie, in 1982.