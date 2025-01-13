How Moray Leisure Centre has recovered from brink of closure to be plotting HUGE expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

How Moray Leisure Centre has recovered from brink of closure to be plotting HUGE expansion

Bosses reveal why they think the Elgin leisure centre is unlike any other in the country.

Alexandrea Macleon and John O'Kane standing outside Moray Leisure Centre.
Moray Leisure Centre operations and finance manager Alexandrea Macleod and chief executive John O'Kane. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

Seven years ago Moray Leisure Centre was days away from shutting the doors for good after running out of cash.

To put it bluntly, they didn’t have enough members and customers coming through their doors to cover their bills.

Today, the centre has never been busier. Bosses are now plotting an £18 million expansion that could more than double the size of the gym and expand their fitness studios to new levels.

Management say the only thing holding the fitness centre back now is the cramped capacity of the aging 1993 building. They believe there is still an unknown level of untapped demand in the local area.

Moray Leisure Centre exterior.
Generations of residents in Elgin and beyond have used Moray Leisure Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

So, how has Moray Leisure Centre turned it around in such a short space of time?

The Press and Journal sat down with chief executive John O’Kane and operations and finance manager Alexandrea Macleod to find out how they’ve done it, including;

  • How Covid provided an unlikely opportunity to increase Moray Leisure Centre offering.
  • Why the Fit Life? membership scheme is one of the most affordable in Scotland.
  • How bosses pack the Moray Leisure Centre timetables to make it one of the busiest facilities of its kind in the country.
  • And why bosses aren’t afraid of commercial operators in Elgin providing competition.

How close was Moray Leisure Centre to closing completely?

In 2018 Moray Leisure Centre wasn’t generating enough income to cover its bills, including staff wages.

The building remains owned by Moray Council, but its day-to-day operations are run by an independent charity Moray Leisure.

Worries about the future of the building grew so severe that Moray Council turned to High Life Highland for help.

Moray Leisure Centre exterior.
Moray Leisure Centre had been on the brink of closure. Image: DC Thomson

Current Moray Leisure Centre chief executive John O’Kane arrived as part of that rescue package. He revealed work immediately focussed on growing income.

He said: “If Moray Leisure Centre doesn’t bring in enough money, we’re not able to pay the staff. The facility was getting to that position at the time.

“We had to develop a sustainable future for Moray Leisure. We looked at the operations to try and find a way to generate more revenue, part of that was joining the Fit Life? scheme which had already been launched in Moray.

“Very quickly we refurbished the gym upstairs, put in a 100-station gym and made it all one room instead of a space that was split into two.”

Less than a year after the refurbished gym opened, Moray Leisure Centre like the rest of the country was plunged into Covid restrictions.

What was initially a crisis opened up new opportunities that had never been considered.

Swimmer in swimming pool.
Moray Leisure Centre users returned exceptionally quickly after Covid. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr O’Kane added: “We identified very early on in Covid we had very little to sell, due to the restrictions on people and spaces.

“So we immediately extended our opening hours and put on as many classes as we could and a lot of people came back as quickly as they could.

“It was faster than most other areas, which tended to be slower. Rather than cutting our opening hours, we extended them, got people back quickly and they continued their memberships.”

It’s a trend that has continued since Covid with documents filed with charity regulator Oscr showing Moray Leisure Centre’s annual income has grown from £2.2 million in 2022 to £3.7 million in 2024.

What makes Elgin leisure centre so popular?

A quick look at Moray Leisure Centre’s timetables show dozens of fitness classes every day beginning incredibly early at 6.10am with the last starting at 9pm. Meanwhile, the building itself is open open to 11pm.

The classes range between specialist sessions for women who have just given birth, sessions tailored towards teenagers or pensioners and intense workouts for all ages.

Demand for them is phenomenally high with many of them fully booked days in advance.

Alexandrea Macleod sitting next to Moray Leisure Centre pool.
Moray Leisure Centre’s operations and finance manager Alexandrea Macleod says expansion is needed to meet demand. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, swimming instructors run lessons for an incredible 2,000 learners every week, which is roughly the population of Fochabers.

Why are the classes at Moray Leisure Centre so popular? Mr O’Kane says its down to the phenomenal value of the Fit Life? membership, which is £34 a month for a family.

Similar memberships cost £40 for a family in the Highlands, while individual packages in Aberdeen start at £30.50 and at £35 in Aberdeenshire with no family offer.

Mr O’Kane said: “Conventional memberships have a conventional reach.

“Our membership is different. We want to provide the lowest possible membership for the public. We’ve done that. Nobody knows what the reach for it is now.

“We need to keep growing, that’s the most important thing for us.

Moray Leisure Centre swimming pool.
Moray Leisure Centre swimming lessons have been expanded to 2,000 spaces per week. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“At the moment we’ve got demand with more people wanting to come into the building. We just need more space.

“We had 30 people in a dance fit class this morning. I know it could have been 60 if we had the space – we need more space.”

Mrs Macleod said: “That’s why we’ve expanded everything we’ve done. We’ve got 200 adult fitness classes a week to accommodate the demand.

“We’ve got 2,000 swimming lesson spaces a week, we’ve expanded the opening hours, we’ve refitted the spinning studio to get more space and get better.”

Inside Moray Leisure centre expansion plans

Moray Leisure Centre believes they can double their membership, taking them from 12,500 members to 25,000.

At the heart of the vision is an £18 million expansion plan, which would involve more than doubling the size of gym from 100 to 250 pieces of equipment.

Fitness studios would also more than double in size from a capacity of 20 or 30 people to 50 alongside an expanded cafe and welcome area.

And an overhaul on the machinery powering the ice rink and swimming pool is planned due to the current systems being well beyond their working life.

Exercise bikes in Moray Leisure Centre gym.
Moray Leisure Centre’s gym could more than double in size as part of the expansion. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Leisure Centre has already secured backing from building owners Moray Council for the plans. The local authority has pledged £2 million as well as a further £4 million in the form of a loan.

However, it is up to the operators to secure the rest of the money to fund the project.

Mr O’Kane explained expansion of Moray Leisure Centre was critical to ensure it can compete with rising operating costs.

He said: “If we don’t grow our business we’ll just become more expensive to operate.

“Every business at the moment has got rising prices, so if you don’t grow the business the only option that’s left is you have to put your prices up.

Moray Leisure Centre ice rink.
Investment is needed in the ice rink machinery. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The building is beyond its economic life. The behind the scenes stuff is falling apart. It’s not that obvious to members of the public but it needs significant investment reasonably quickly.”

Mrs Macleod added: “The pool plant and the ice rink plant have got their own issues but the whole building does as well.

“It’s all pretty much as when it was put in in 1993. The only major thing that is new is the new boilers we put in recently.

“It is due a refurbishment. It would make the whole building much more economical to run and environmentally friendly.”

Why Moray Leisure Centre is not worried about commercial rivals

Moray Leisure Centre is facing increased competition in Elgin in its expansion quest for members.

Moray Sports Centre opened in the south of the town in 2019 with its own gym offering.

And last year national operator PureGym moved into town with a 24-hour operation on the Edgar Road retail parks.

Jock Savage on cycling machine in gym.
Jock Savage, who is in his 80s, visits the Moray Leisure Centre gym three times a week. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, Mr O’Kane and Mrs Macleod insist they do not see the other providers as direct competition.

Mrs Macleod said: “The reality is we don’t really compete with PureGym. When they opened we refreshed our kit and we put in a new fast entry system, so we modernised.

“The reality though is that we have different markets.”

Mr O’Kane added: “The market is moving very fast. Technology is moving very fast. We need to be at the forefront of that.

“Our offering is much broader though. Two thirds of our members are families because our family membership offer is such a good deal.

“During the day our gym is incredibly busy, which is the main difference between us and other leisure operators.

PureGym exterior in Elgin.
PureGym has brought more options for Elgin gym users. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“At 10am on Mondays nobody else is anywhere near as busy as we are. Generally our users get younger as the day goes on and by staying open until 11pm we are bringing in younger people.

“The difference is Moray Leisure Centre. The building has a relationship and engagement with the public that just can’t be matched.

“Generations of people have learned to swim here, people are taking their kids to skating lessons who learned to skate here and we’re providing a service to meet that demand.

“That busyness during the day is unmatched anywhere else, you just don’t get that. People love Moray Leisure Centre, they meet their friends here, they do activities together, people want to be here, it’s a community.”

Read more from Elgin

Conversation