Boss of Highland engineering firm RSE on £60 million sales surge

Highland firm Ross-shire Engineering (RSE) has made a splash with a £60 million growth in its turnover.

The Muir of Ord company provides modular and sustainable water treatment solutions.

RSE reported its turnover for the year ending March 31 2024 as £257m. It also saw its pre-tax profits rise to £19.8m, up from £13.8m.

The Ross-shire firm also acquired two businesses in the financial period as part of its plans to increase its revenue.

Delivering organic growth

RSE chief executive Stephen Slessor has highlighted the key reasons behind the latest success.

He has now been in his role as part of the RSE board for a year, following a 17-year career with construction group Galliford Try.

Mr Slessor said: “Our focus on driving innovation, sustainability, and creating strong customer partnerships has delivered significant organic growth in England and Wales.

“Establishing this as a thriving region and a cornerstone of our future success.

“By combining modular engineering, cutting­ edge technology, and sustainable practices, we are transforming how water treatment facilities are designed and delivered, creating tangible environmental and economic benefits.

“We continue to scale our operations, invest in new products, develop talent and lead the industry toward a more sustainable future.”

RSE said the latest financial results have strengthened its position as a “market leading technology provider” to the water sector.

Capabilities grow for Muir of Ord firm RSE

RSE highlighted its growth in England and Wales as well as strengthening client relationships in Scotland.

It said its ability to “innovate and deliver industry-leading” products and solutions has fostered new partnerships.

Although the company’s two acquisitions in the period further strengthened its capabilities, RSE said the majority of growth was organic.

RSE believes a new strong demand has come from its expansion and acquisitions, which mark a “significant shift” for the firm.

To support growth, all the company’s retained profits have been reinvested in product development and innovation.

This included the launch of new modular water treatment plants featuring an 85% reduction in CO₂ emissions over traditional solutions.

RSE increased its staff number by more than 200, employing 1,542 people across its operations.

The firm has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Muir of Ord, Inverness, Dalgety Bay, Cumbernauld, Leeds, Nottingham, Basingstoke and Bristol.