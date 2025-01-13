Boss of Highland engineering firm RSE on £60 million sales surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss of Highland engineering firm RSE on £60 million sales surge

The engineering company completed two acquisitions during the financial year as part of its strategy to grow revenue.

By Alex Banks
Ross-shire Engineering (RSE) has posted its latest accounts. Image: Ross Creative Communications
Highland firm Ross-shire Engineering (RSE) has made a splash with a £60 million growth in its turnover.

The Muir of Ord company provides modular and sustainable water treatment solutions.

RSE reported its turnover for the year ending March 31 2024 as £257m. It also saw its pre-tax profits rise to £19.8m, up from £13.8m.

The Ross-shire firm also acquired two businesses in the financial period as part of its plans to increase its revenue.

Delivering organic growth

RSE chief executive Stephen Slessor has highlighted the key reasons behind the latest success.

He has now been in his role as part of the RSE board for a year, following a 17-year career with construction group Galliford Try.

Mr Slessor said: “Our focus on driving innovation, sustainability, and creating strong customer partnerships has delivered significant organic growth in England and Wales.

“Establishing this as a thriving region and a cornerstone of our future success.

RSE chief executive, Stephen Slessor.
“By combining modular engineering, cutting­ edge technology, and sustainable practices, we are transforming how water treatment facilities are designed and delivered, creating tangible environmental and economic benefits.

“We continue to scale our operations, invest in new products, develop talent and lead the industry toward a more sustainable future.”

RSE said the latest financial results have strengthened its position as a “market leading technology provider” to the water sector.

Capabilities grow for Muir of Ord firm RSE

RSE highlighted its growth in England and Wales as well as strengthening client relationships in Scotland.

It said its ability to “innovate and deliver industry-leading” products and solutions has fostered new partnerships.

Although the company’s two acquisitions in the period further strengthened its capabilities, RSE said the majority of growth was organic.

RSE believes a new strong demand has come from its expansion and acquisitions, which mark a “significant shift” for the firm.

RSE is growing its reputation for water treatment technology.
To support growth, all the company’s retained profits have been reinvested in product development and innovation.

This included the launch of new modular water treatment plants featuring an 85% reduction in CO₂ emissions over traditional solutions.

RSE increased its staff number by more than 200, employing 1,542 people across its operations.

The firm has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Muir of Ord, Inverness, Dalgety Bay, Cumbernauld, Leeds, Nottingham, Basingstoke and Bristol.

