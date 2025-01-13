More change at Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel as general manager leaves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

More change at Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel as general manager leaves

It comes as the new owners, Balmoral Group, plan a multi-million-pound upgrade at the luxury venue.

Peter Walker, former general manage of Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter /DC Thomson
Peter Walker, former general manage of Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter /DC Thomson
By Kelly Wilson

The owners of Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel have appointed a new interim general manager as it plans a multi-million-pound investment.

Previous general manager Peter Walker has left his role through “mutual agreement” after only five months in the job.

It comes during a time when the iconic hotel is temporarily closed for staff training and to “develop its culture”.

The hotel is now part of the Balmoral Group, an Aberdeen engineering company founded and controlled by one of the north-east’s most high profile businessmen, Sir Jim Milne.

A spokesman for Balmoral Group today confirmed hospitality stalwart Kellie Rixon MBE will “step into the role of interim general manager, overseeing operations during this transformative period.”

Earlier this month The Marcliffe announced it would be closed until January 17 as part of feedback it received from its #MyMarcliffe survey.

New interim general manager

Ms Rixon, founder of hospitality consultancy Rixon Associates, has been brought in to work with staff to “guide culture” and “shape behaviours”.

More than 2,400 comments were collected with a large emphasis “on the need to refine and enhance service standards” expected by guests.

She has worked in many roles, including front of house, pub management, and leading learning and development teams.

Ms Rixon also spent two years working as brand director for Macdonald Hotels & Resorts.

In 2012 she was awarded an MBE for services to the hospitality industry in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

Changes at Marcliffe

Mr Walker’s departure will come as a surprise to many as speaking at the time of his appointment he told the Press & Journal his return to the hotel was a “no brainer” revealing it was the job he’s “always dreamt of”.

Mr Walker had previously worked at the Marcliffe from 2005 to 2009 as assistant general manager.

Peter Walker pictured at the Marcliffe Hotel in August. Image: by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

He’s well known in the north-east hospitality sector having previously worked at Maryculter House Hotel, Meldrum House Hotel and Ardoe House Hotel.

Before moving to the Marcliffe he spent six months as general manager at Fonab Castle Hotel and Spa in Pitlochry.

The Marcliffe is set to undergo a multi-million-pound upgrade after it was acquired from the Spence family in June last year.

A spokesman for Balmoral Group said: “Through mutual agreement, Peter Walker is no longer in the position of general manager.

“Kellie Rixon MBE, who has been leading our systems integration and staff development programmes, will step into the role of interim general manager, overseeing operations during this transformative period.”

Mr Walker was contacted to comment.

Conversation