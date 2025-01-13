More change at Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel as general manager leaves

The owners of Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel have appointed a new interim general manager as it plans a multi-million-pound investment.

Previous general manager Peter Walker has left his role through “mutual agreement” after only five months in the job.

It comes during a time when the iconic hotel is temporarily closed for staff training and to “develop its culture”.

The hotel is now part of the Balmoral Group, an Aberdeen engineering company founded and controlled by one of the north-east’s most high profile businessmen, Sir Jim Milne.

A spokesman for Balmoral Group today confirmed hospitality stalwart Kellie Rixon MBE will “step into the role of interim general manager, overseeing operations during this transformative period.”

Earlier this month The Marcliffe announced it would be closed until January 17 as part of feedback it received from its #MyMarcliffe survey.

New interim general manager

Ms Rixon, founder of hospitality consultancy Rixon Associates, has been brought in to work with staff to “guide culture” and “shape behaviours”.

More than 2,400 comments were collected with a large emphasis “on the need to refine and enhance service standards” expected by guests.

She has worked in many roles, including front of house, pub management, and leading learning and development teams.

Ms Rixon also spent two years working as brand director for Macdonald Hotels & Resorts.

In 2012 she was awarded an MBE for services to the hospitality industry in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

Changes at Marcliffe

Mr Walker’s departure will come as a surprise to many as speaking at the time of his appointment he told the Press & Journal his return to the hotel was a “no brainer” revealing it was the job he’s “always dreamt of”.

Mr Walker had previously worked at the Marcliffe from 2005 to 2009 as assistant general manager.

He’s well known in the north-east hospitality sector having previously worked at Maryculter House Hotel, Meldrum House Hotel and Ardoe House Hotel.

Before moving to the Marcliffe he spent six months as general manager at Fonab Castle Hotel and Spa in Pitlochry.

The Marcliffe is set to undergo a multi-million-pound upgrade after it was acquired from the Spence family in June last year.

A spokesman for Balmoral Group said: “Through mutual agreement, Peter Walker is no longer in the position of general manager.

“Kellie Rixon MBE, who has been leading our systems integration and staff development programmes, will step into the role of interim general manager, overseeing operations during this transformative period.”

Mr Walker was contacted to comment.