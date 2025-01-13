Aberdeen firm doubles its workforce as turnover hits £5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen firm doubles its workforce as turnover hits £5m

It’s been a year of remarkable growth for the West End management consultancy with plans for new recruitment in 2025.

By Liza Hamilton
Prism Energy's QHSE lead Carla Bruce, with managing director Andy Sutherland, and recruitment manager Darren Aggasild.
Prism Energy's QHSE lead Carla Bruce, with managing director Andy Sutherland, and recruitment manager Darren Aggasild.

Aberdeen-based Prism Energy is celebrating significant business growth over the past year, with the company’s turnover doubling to £5 million in 2024.

Its workforce also doubled – to 52 staff – with managing director Andy Sutherland flagging plans for further recruitment in 2025.

This marks the latest milestone in a notable trend, as Prism’s turnover has consistently doubled annually over the past five years.

Mr Sutherland credited word-of-mouth referrals for bringing in a growing roster of clients.

He said he had “allowed the company to grow naturally”.

The rate of expansion prompted the team to relocate to a larger office at Albyn Terrace in the city’s West End, last spring.

Meanwhile Prism QHSE was established last year following the acquisition of Mandos Software in 2023.

Recognising the critical role of quality management in successful project delivery, Mr Sutherland saw the value in integrating process mapping software into the company’s digital offerings.

Prism Energy’s hiring plans 2025

Now the QHSE division serves 20 clients and is boosted by the appointment of QHSE lead, Carla Bruce, who offers consultancy services to clients.

In response to high demand from energy industry operators looking for staff, it also launched Prism Connect in 2024, led by recruitment manager, Darren Aggasild.

Prism Energy had previously launched a new app to help workplace safety.

Prism Energy’s Andy Sutherland developed a new app to improve speed of work for companies in the energy sector.

Reflecting on Prism Energy’s growth, Mr Sutherland said: “We offer a unique combination of specialist consultancy services and software products, and so far, the business has grown primarily through word-of-mouth referrals.

“There are many highlights from 2024 that the team can be proud of, including the diversification of our services, which has led to nine people being placed in roles within the chemicals industry in Leeds.

“I look forward to seeing what 2025 holds as we embark on areas such as shutdown delivery management, offshore construction, and engineering services.”

Aberdeen firm’s overseas ambitions

Mr Sutherland plans further recruitment in 2025, including roles in project management and software development.

He said Prism Energy was now in the process of marketing its products more widely overseas.

“We are starting to look at taking our software products to the Middle East and over to America, where we think they will be really well received and well used,” he said.

“There are obviously big projects going on in those locations and we hope to be a part of that.

“It’s all just based around helping companies deliver projects.

“Our principle is lead through the software and follow up with the consultancy work afterwards.”

Conversation