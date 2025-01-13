Aberdeen firm doubles its workforce as turnover hits £5m

Aberdeen-based Prism Energy is celebrating significant business growth over the past year, with the company’s turnover doubling to £5 million in 2024.

Its workforce also doubled – to 52 staff – with managing director Andy Sutherland flagging plans for further recruitment in 2025.

This marks the latest milestone in a notable trend, as Prism’s turnover has consistently doubled annually over the past five years.

Mr Sutherland credited word-of-mouth referrals for bringing in a growing roster of clients.

He said he had “allowed the company to grow naturally”.

The rate of expansion prompted the team to relocate to a larger office at Albyn Terrace in the city’s West End, last spring.

Meanwhile Prism QHSE was established last year following the acquisition of Mandos Software in 2023.

Recognising the critical role of quality management in successful project delivery, Mr Sutherland saw the value in integrating process mapping software into the company’s digital offerings.

Prism Energy’s hiring plans 2025

Now the QHSE division serves 20 clients and is boosted by the appointment of QHSE lead, Carla Bruce, who offers consultancy services to clients.

In response to high demand from energy industry operators looking for staff, it also launched Prism Connect in 2024, led by recruitment manager, Darren Aggasild.

Prism Energy had previously launched a new app to help workplace safety.

Reflecting on Prism Energy’s growth, Mr Sutherland said: “We offer a unique combination of specialist consultancy services and software products, and so far, the business has grown primarily through word-of-mouth referrals.

“There are many highlights from 2024 that the team can be proud of, including the diversification of our services, which has led to nine people being placed in roles within the chemicals industry in Leeds.

“I look forward to seeing what 2025 holds as we embark on areas such as shutdown delivery management, offshore construction, and engineering services.”

Aberdeen firm’s overseas ambitions

Mr Sutherland plans further recruitment in 2025, including roles in project management and software development.

He said Prism Energy was now in the process of marketing its products more widely overseas.

“We are starting to look at taking our software products to the Middle East and over to America, where we think they will be really well received and well used,” he said.

“There are obviously big projects going on in those locations and we hope to be a part of that.

“It’s all just based around helping companies deliver projects.

“Our principle is lead through the software and follow up with the consultancy work afterwards.”