Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel to temporarily close

The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen will close temporarily.

The luxury hotel, owned by Sir Jim Milne’s Balmoral Group, will close its doors on Sunday and reopen on January 17.

The Marcliffe said the closure was in response to feedback it received from its #MyMarcliffe survey.

More than 2,400 comments were collected with a large emphasis “on the need to refine and enhance service standards” expected by guests.

The Marcliffe will use the time for staff training and developing its culture.

‘First page in next chapter’ of The Marcliffe

The hotel is to undergo a multi-million-pound upgrade after it was acquired by the Balmoral Group last year.

The #MyMarcliffe campaign was created to capture all that matters to the public about the hotel, while fuelling inspiration on what will ensure the venue remains as they call it the “hospitality jewel of the north-east”.

Stephen Carter OBE, The Marcliffe board member, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the overwhelming response to the #MyMarcliffe survey.

“The guest feedback has been invaluable in helping us prioritise areas for investment. The desire for elevated and friendly service came through loud and clear, and we’re dedicated to making meaningful changes.

“This is a time for us to invest in our team, ensuring they have the support and resources needed to start delivering the exceptional experience our guests deserve.

“During this period, we will also use the time to guide our culture and shape our behaviours, ensuring that our core values are reflected in every aspect of our service.

“Of course, this is just the first page of the next chapter of The Marcliffe and guests should expect to see enhancements over the course of the year.

“By focusing on the fundamentals, like outstanding service, we aim to uphold the legacy that has made our hotel special for many years.”

Findings of survey

Mr Carter confirmed the hotel will honour pre-booked events, functions and residential stays during this time, but will be taking no further bookings to provide staff with the space for focused training sessions.

With 60% of comments from Aberdeen and 32% from Aberdeenshire, the results have revealed what matters most to guests, with strong themes around modernising amenities, upgrading services, and preserving the hotel’s renowned Scottish charm.

Key survey highlights include:

More than 26% of comments highlighted the importance of celebrating and preserving the hotel’s Scottish charm and its strong ties to the north-east.

37% called for more refined room designs, enhanced menus, and memorable events.

Upgraded spa facilities was also a clear favourite, with 34% citing a need to embellish Aberdeen’s luxury offerings.

Although 74% of respondents had a very good experience in their last visit, feedback consistently cited the need to refine and enhance service standards to ensure The Marcliffe consistently delivers the level of service guests have come to expect.

Mr Carter continued: “This step forward is part of The Marcliffe’s broader vision to elevate the hotel into a world-class destination, blending Scottish heritage with modern luxury.

“Guests can look forward to further updates as the hotel’s next chapter unfolds.”

Balmoral Group became owner of The Marcliffe in June last year after acquiring it from the Spence family.