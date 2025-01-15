Moray firm with 85 staff acquired by Welsh company

Keith-headquartered Heatcare Oil and Gas has been bought by a Welsh firm in its first move into Scotland.

The company, which was founded in 2000, is now owned by Cardo Group.

Heatcare, which has a turnover of £10 million, employs 85 people across Scotland with 45 of those based in Keith. It also has an office in Aberdeen and Elgin.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, will see all staff transfer under new ownership but Heatcare will continue to trade under its own name.

Heatcare future growth

Heatcare provides a range of heating, electrical, plumbing and joinery work for domestic and commercial properties.

Cardo, which has an annual turnover of £150m, is provider of building maintenance services to social housing providers and public bodies across South Wales and England.

It’s the first move into Scotland with further growth anticipated in the next few weeks.

The Heatcare team will continue under the ongoing leadership of directors Calum McCombie and Darren McLeod, to help with a transition to Cardo Group.

Calum said: “It has been a privilege for Darren and me to lead Heatcare and work alongside such a dedicated team, and we look forward to doing so well into the future.

“Our focus on delivering reliable and efficient heating solutions aligns perfectly with Cardo’s vision for energy-efficient systems.

“Darren and I, and all at Heatcare, look forward to continuing to work with our valued clients and supply chain partners, with the support of our Cardo colleagues helping to take us to new levels.”

Jobs in pipeline

Cardo, which was founded in 2022, hopes to create more job opportunities in the future.

Liam Bevan, Cardo chief executive, said: “We are pleased to welcome directors Calum and Darren and the whole Heatcare team into the Cardo family.

“Their extensive expertise, combined with our existing strengths in mechanical and engineering, renewables, and retrofit services, will further elevate our ability to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient solutions.”