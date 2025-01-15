Moray firm with 85 staff acquired by Welsh company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Moray firm with 85 staff acquired by Welsh company

All workers have been reassured their jobs are safe as part of the deal.

By Kelly Wilson
Heatcare Oil & Gas has been acquired by Cardo Group. Image: Cardo Group
Keith-headquartered Heatcare Oil and Gas has been bought by a Welsh firm in its first move into Scotland.

The company, which was founded in 2000, is now owned by Cardo Group.

Heatcare, which has a turnover of £10 million, employs 85 people across Scotland with 45 of those based in Keith. It also has an office in Aberdeen and Elgin.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, will see all staff transfer under new ownership but Heatcare will continue to trade under its own name.

Heatcare future growth

Heatcare provides a range of heating, electrical, plumbing and joinery work for domestic and commercial properties.

Cardo, which has an annual turnover of £150m, is provider of building maintenance services to social housing providers and public bodies across South Wales and England.

It’s the first move into Scotland with further growth anticipated in the next few weeks.

The Heatcare team will continue under the ongoing leadership of directors Calum McCombie and Darren McLeod, to help with a transition to Cardo Group.

Calum said: “It has been a privilege for Darren and me to lead Heatcare and work alongside such a dedicated team, and we look forward to doing so well into the future.

Heatcare Oil & Gas director Calum McCombie. Image: Cardo Group

“Our focus on delivering reliable and efficient heating solutions aligns perfectly with Cardo’s vision for energy-efficient systems.

“Darren and I, and all at Heatcare, look forward to continuing to work with our valued clients and supply chain partners, with the support of our Cardo colleagues helping to take us to new levels.”

Jobs in pipeline

Cardo, which was founded in 2022, hopes to create more job opportunities in the future.

Liam Bevan, Cardo chief executive, said: “We are pleased to welcome directors Calum and Darren and the whole Heatcare team into the Cardo family.

“Their extensive expertise, combined with our existing strengths in mechanical and engineering, renewables, and retrofit services, will further elevate our ability to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient solutions.”

