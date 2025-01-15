Boxing in Aberdeen and the north-east through the years – more than 80 of the best pictures from our archives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Other sports

Boxing in Aberdeen and the north-east through the years – more than 80 of the best pictures from our archives

From title fights in the Beach Ballroom to youngsters learning the noble art, take a look back on some great Granite City boxing pictures.

Boxers from Aberdeen through the years. Image: DC Thomson.
Boxers from Aberdeen through the years. Image: DC Thomson.
By Danny Law

For our next “through the years” gallery, we’ve dug into the DC Thomson archives to unearth some of the best boxing pictures.

The north-east of Scotland has a proud tradition of producing some top boxing talent who have gone on to fight for major titles.

In recent times, the Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister, Dean Sutherland and Darren Traynor have been among the fighters from the Granite City who have headlined packed shows.

There have also been a huge number of local clubs who have helped a host of amateur boxers, young and old, to hone their skills.

Here are more than 80 pictures of boxing from the north-east – including some dating as far back as 1938.

Benny Lynch (left) before a fight with Freddie Tennant in 1938 at the boxing booths at Aberdeen beach. Tom Wood, who ran this booth, is in the centre.
A picture of Aberdeen Amateur Boxing Club, who were the winners of the Bromberg Trophy two years running. Date unknown.
Tommy Begg, centre fourth from left, and Adam Smith, centre fifth from left, with some young Aberdeen Amateur Boxing Club hopefuls.
Aberdeen Amateur Boxing Club at the Shiprow Tavern in 1947.
Aberdeen Amateur Boxing Club champion of 1948. Trainer Bob Crocker is at the rear with (from left) Robbie Kidd, Johnny Kidd and Harry Battensby.
Insch Amateur Boxing Club trophy presentation 1968. Brothers Graham and David Barrack receiving the club shield.
Hayton Amateur Boxing Club in 1971. Young boxers William Merrilees (left) and Peter Cunningham are coached by instructor Robert Kidd.
Ken Buchanan, world lightweight champion boxed an exhibition match with Scottish amateur champion John Gillan at the Music Hall, Aberdeen, in 1973 to raise funds for Aberdeen Amateur Boxing Club. Pictured, from left, are John Gillan, journalist Bill Harris, AABC secretary Adam Smith, Ken Buchanan, Scotland manager and international referee Dennis Gilfeather, Scottish lightweight international Frank Gilfeather and boxing enthusiast John Arnott.
Former Olympic boxing champion Dick McTaggart gives Hayton ABC secretary Bob Kidd a playful punch after a demonstration at the Mugiemoss Recreational Club in 1977.
Grimaces from both boxers in this 1979 contest between Lee Edwards (left) and Gary Amblose, who was a points winner.
Brig o’ Don Boxing Club in 1980. Despite having 47 members already, Brig O’ Don ABC were looking for experienced boxers to augment their ranks. The club was founded by Corporal Charlie Sexton four months before this picture was taken. Cpl. Charlie Sexton (right) and Scottish junior champion John Allison demonstrate the noble art.
Aberdeen’s newest amateur boxing club, Bridge of Don, got off to a flying start in the money stakes when district manager of the Save and Prosper insurance company, Mr David Owens (centre right) handed their coach and founder Charlie Sexton a cheque for £150. Insurance broker Mr Owen is also the new club’s secretary and when he discovered that his company offered a charity grant for local youth activities, he promptly applied for the grant. The club train at the Gordon Barracks and Bridge of Don Community Centre and club trainer is 27 year old former Scotland international and British Army champion Cpl. Charlie Sexton. Picture taken 22 January 1981.
Steven Murray trains at Aberdeen Amateur Boxing Club’s gym in 1982.
Kincorth Boxing Club in 1983. An Aberdeen boxing club is on the lookout for more members. Kincorth Amateur Boxing Club was formed in 1980 but is still looking for members, particularly from Kincorth. In the picture club secretary Norman Watt gives instruction on the finer points of the sport to Gary Grant (8) and John Black (9) during the club’s evening meeting in Kincorth Community Centre. Also in the picture are (from the left) trainer John Mackie, Norman Gardiner, Garry McGraw, Scott Cooper, holder of the Scottish Junior Championship at 54 kilos, William Gardiner, John Cowe and Billy Brusby.
Stephen Murray (ABC) (left) and Kevin Gentleman (Elgin ABC) in an amateur boxing show in the Northern Hotel, Aberdeen on 29 March 1983.
Aberdeen Amateur Boxing Club’s John Lees (left) on the attack during his bout against Ken McLaren (Dundee) at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on 8 September 1983.
Aberdeen Amateur Boxing Club’s (from left) John Leys, Jimmy Mann and Andrew Craig produced outstanding performances to scoop the top two awards at the North District championships. The trio combined to take the team prize, the North District Trophy, while a classy exhibition from Andrew won him the Barnetson Cup for the best boxer. Picture taken on 5 December 1984.
Scott Mason connects with a right to the punch bag held by Craig Duncan and watched by members of Inchgarth Boxing Club. Picture taken on 2 May 1985.
A straight left to the jaw is not the usual way of saying thank you but William Dow (7), of Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, was saying it, on behalf of the Kincorth Amateur Boxing Club, to George Mitchell, managing director of Aberdeen Fabrications, Stell Road, Aberdeen, who had just presented the club with a new set of kit and ropes. Picture taken on 7 September 1985.
Inchgarth Amateur Boxing Club proudly display all the trophies they have won. Two of their boxers had done exceptionally well – Ian Bennie was the North East champion and Nicol Elrick was a Scottish finalist at his age and weight. Picture taken on 5 May 1987.
Five of the Inchgarth boxers who were competing in the Scottish Championships at Meadowbank are (left to right) Kevin Cockrill, Ian Bennie, Roy Clark, Martin Ritchie and Ronnie Beattie. Picture taken on 8 April 1988.
Inchgarth Amateur Boxing Club with four of their youth boxers, in front of our picture, all set for the Scottish championships at Meadowbank Stadium in Edinburgh. The four who won North-east titles at the recent district championships are (left to right) Roddy McEwan, Keith Milne, Ronnie Beattie and Fraser Alexander. Their achievement brought the Aberdeen club, the youngest in the district, the distinction of winning the Pat McAllister Trophy for best team performance. Picture taken on 30 March 1989.
Ronnie Beattie, 15, a member of the Inchgarth club, getting ready to represent Scotland in an international Golden Gloves tournament. In our picture above Fraser Alexander (13), Alistair Platt (16), Ronnie Beattie (15) and Keith Milne (16) show off the style which took them to the style which took them to the final stages of the Scottish Youth Boxing Championships. Picture taken 8 May 1990.
Aberdeen Amateur Boxing Club had seven youngsters competing at the Scottish Championships at Meadowbank Stadium. The youngsters are pictured with club officials at the training session in the Cummings Park Community Centre, Aberdeen. Back, from left – Harry Battensby (trainer), David McGregor, Gordon Anderson, Bon Reid (trainer), Adam Smith (secretary). Front, left to right – Billy Sim, Tony Murray, Leroy Smith, Ray McDonald, Mark McDonald. Picture taken on 5 April 1991.
Aberdeen University Boxing Club members, Marco Seid and Gavin Littlejohn, come face to face again. Looking on is fellow member, Simon O’Herlihy. Picture taken on 1 December 1992.
Young members of Inchgarth Boxing Club are pictured with club officials at one of their training sessions. Back (from left) Arthur Clark, James Mutch (trainer), Arthur Allan (secretary), Ian McPherson, Fraser Alexander. Front (from left): Paul Clark, Oliver Romain, Lee McPherson, Daniel Watt. Picture taken on 20 February 1992.
This record-breaking quartet of youngsters did Aberdeen Amateur Boxing Club proud in the Scottish youth championships at Meadowbank by winning titles. From left, Billy Duncan, Terry Murray, Kevin Kerr and Mark McDonald. Picture taken on 5 April 1993.
Andrew McKelvie from Dundee, left, and Stephen Napier from Peterhead battle it out at the Amateur Boxing Scotland Northern District Youth Championships at Insch in 2001.
Aberdeen Granite City Boxing Club’s David McAllister with members of the club in 2001.
Kincorth ABC’s (clockwise from top): Alex Reid, 14, Danny Mair, 10, Mikey Florence, 8 and John Hardie, 13.
A picture of Kincorth ABC members in October 2001.
Boxer Lee McAllister training at Granite City Boxing Club in 2002.
A new sponsorship deal for Aberdeen ABC Boxing Club at Cummings Park Community Centre in 2004. From left: Stuart Reid, Harry Battersby, Jamie Cain, Adam Smith, Robert Reid, Tony Kerr and Andrew Rowe.
Kingswells Amateur Boxing Club in 2004.
Insch Amateur Boxing Club has its own purpose-built premises in George Street. Secretary Roy Forsyth and son Ethan spar in the ring while brothers Cameron (5) and Tony (3) Charles (front) look on.
Kemnay boxer Mike Reid in the Kincorth Boxing Club in 2005.
Granite City Boxing Club members Richard Muncie, Steven McAllister, Matthew McAllister, James Ancliff, Daniel Adams.
Boxing brothers Robert and Stewart Reid. Robert, right, was emulating his older brother by winning the Four Nations Championship.
Lee McAllister (red hair and shorts) fighting Jackson Williams in 2005.
Lee McAllister celebrating a Scottish Lightweight title success against Stuart Green with the Beach Ballroom crowd.
Aberdeen boxer Nikki Cain who was selected to attend an elite training camp in Manchester in 2006.
Kingswells Boxing Club’s light-welterweight Elias Gear.
From left: Richard Muncie, Matthew McAllister and Darren Traynor at the Granite City Boxing club in 2007.
Lee McAllister and Ben Odamattey weighing in prior to a fight in Aberdeen in 2007.
Aberdeen’s Lee McAllister fighting Glasgow’s Craig Docherty for the vacant WBU lightweight title in 2007. McAllister won in the ninth round when Docherty’s manager threw the towel into the ring.
An Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre bout for the WBU light-welterweight title between Lee McAllister and Mihaita Mutu from Romania.
Granite City Boxing Club’s James Ancliff in 2008.
Godfrey Sowah is on the canvas in a fight against Lee McAllister for the Commonwealth lightweight title in 2009.
Aberdeen University’s Katy Atkin, who won a Scottish boxing title.
Kincorth Amateur Boxing Club who were travelling to Fort William for a training camp in 2009.
Lee McAllister is declared victorious against Samuel Amoako at the Bellahouston Sports Centre in Glasgow. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Kingswells Amateur Boxing Club in 2010. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Amateur Boxing Club in 2011. Pictured from left are (back row) Connor Stewart, Leroy Smith (club president and coach), Martin Harvey, Darren George, Peter Brady and Cally Grimley. Front row: Dean Porter, Nicholas Paterson, Adam Smith (club secretary), Matthew McDonald, John Leys (coach) and Ryan Cameron.
Kingswells Amateur Boxing Club trainer Freddie Cumming in 2010.
Members of Byron Amateur Boxing Club, who all won medals at the Scottish Amateur schoolboy boxing championships in 2011. Pictured from left: Callum Stuart 11, Colin Stewart 12, Billy Stewart 12, Alan Laing, 16, Keiran Kane, 15, and Mark Stuart 11.
Boxing at Hilton Treetops. Deveron’s Leighton Sievwright (red) takes on Lochee’s George Reid (blue).
Members of Aberdeen Amateur Boxing Club at Cummings Park Community Centre in 2011. Club secretary Adam Smith (5th left in the front row) with some of the members.
Boxer Tomasz Bojanonski of Aberdeen Amateur Boxing Club in 2011.
Insch Boxing Club members, from left: Robert Gordon, Rebecca Taylor and Conor Prudence.
In action at a Kincorth ABC evening in 2011 is Owen Baird (red) and James McCool (blue).
Boxers from Byron Amateur Boxing Club. Back row from left: Callum Stuart, Colin Stewart, John Docherty, Bill Stuart. Front row: Leighton Duncan and Mark Stewart.
Kincorth’s Jordan Pirie (red) celebrates his win over Peterhead’s Artur Selivanovs (blue) at the Hilton Treetops.
The women’s group at the Northfield Boxing Club in 2012.
From left, Matthew McAllister and Darren Traynor from Granite City Boxing Club.
Darren Traynor, left, and Ignac Kassai in action at the Beach Ballroom.
Aberdeen’s Matthew McAllister taking on Atherton’s William Warburton.
Byron Boxing Club members in 2013.
Aberdeen boxers, from left, Marek Laskowski, Matthew McAllister, Darren Traynor and Ronnie Clark in 2013.
Darren Traynor celebrates victory against Yordan Vasillev from Bulgaria for the International masters title at super-featherweight in 2013.
Three boxers from Elgin Amateur Boxing Club who were selected to box for Scotland against England. From left: Daniel Maclaren, Andrew Smart, and Josh Dunlop.
Byron Boxing Club member Boris Crighton.
Pictured are Ronnie Clark (tartan and gold) and Janis Puksins (green) at the ‘Battle Of Scotland’ boxing event at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen in 2014.
Aberdeen Boxing Club head coach Leroy Smith with members Mads Bendixen and Filip Kodrzycki at Cummings Park Centre.
Conner and Courtney MacLeod have made history by becoming the first brother and sister to win Scottish championship boxing gold at the same event. They are pictured with coach David McAllister in 2015.
Scottish heavyweight boxing champion John Winters.
Showing off their gold and silver medals they won at the Scottish Novice Championships in 2015 are Nathan Stewart, left, who won gold, and William Williamson, who won silver.
Schoolboy Youth Boxing Championships at the RUA Club, West Craibstone Street, Aberdeen. Pictured from left are Cameron Whyte, Lochaber, receiving the best novice of the season trophy and presenting the award was Norman Watt, secretary of Boxing Scotland, North District.
Pictured is Artur Selivanovs, who boxes out of The Granite City Boxing Club.
Pictured after a Beach Ballroom bout in 2016 are Kamil Sokolowski from Poland and ‘The Highlander’ Gary Cornish.
Byron Boxing Club members in 2016.
Aberdeen Amateur Boxing Club. Pictured from left are Aiden Robertson, 6, coach Leroy Smith and Katie Kerr, 8.
Championship Boxing at the Beach Ballroom. Artur Selivanovs heading into the ring to fight for the Scottish lightweight title in 2016.
Former world champion Ricky Hatton on a visit to Granite City Boxing Club in 2017.
Lee McAllister pictured outside the Beach Ballroom.
Nathan Beattie celebrates after defeating Latvian Igors Dudovs at the Beach Ballroom in 2017.
Pictured is Miles Robertson-Glegg, 12, at Kingswells Amateur Boxing Club. Miles became the Scottish Novice Boxing champion at 46kg in 2017.
Lee McAllister during his fight against Danny Williams for the vacant WBU heavyweight title in 2018.
Kristen Fraser after winning the Commonwealth title at the Aberdeen Treetops Hotel in 2018.
Lee McAllister coaching youngsters at a family fun day in 2019.
Dean Sutherland lands a blow on Edvinas Pupzauskos at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in 2019.
Gregor McPherson is victorious against Logan Paling in his first professional fight in 2022.

Other galleries you may enjoy from our ‘Through the years’ series:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Conversation