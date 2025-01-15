Boxing in Aberdeen and the north-east through the years – more than 80 of the best pictures from our archives

For our next “through the years” gallery, we’ve dug into the DC Thomson archives to unearth some of the best boxing pictures.

The north-east of Scotland has a proud tradition of producing some top boxing talent who have gone on to fight for major titles.

In recent times, the Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister, Dean Sutherland and Darren Traynor have been among the fighters from the Granite City who have headlined packed shows.

There have also been a huge number of local clubs who have helped a host of amateur boxers, young and old, to hone their skills.

Here are more than 80 pictures of boxing from the north-east – including some dating as far back as 1938.

