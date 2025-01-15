Aberdeen offices go on sale with £2 million price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen offices go on sale with £2 million price tag

The handsome West End office building was refurbished by current tenant Space Solutions.

By Liza Hamilton
Bishop House in the West End of Aberdeen has been listed for sale. Images: Savills
Agents are looking for £2 million for the sale of a converted office building in the heart of Aberdeen’s West End known as Bishop House.

The double-fronted, granite property at 48-50 Carden Place is just across the road from Queens Cross Church.

Owned by Knight Property Group, it was redeveloped 20 years ago, with the addition of a modern three-storey extension to the rear.

This provided open-plan office accommodation across each level, serviced by an eight-person lift.

Savills agent Dan Smith says the building was extensively and sympathetically refurbished and upgraded by sitting tenant Space Solutions, which has just signed a further 10-year extension on its lease.

The three-storey extension at Bishop House provides open plan office space across three levels.

“It’s a grand building with all the original period features you would expect and at the rear there’s a modern three-storey extension which was put on before Space moved into the building,” said Mr Smith.

“They were involved in that project to deliver the building.”

The Bishop House revamp came on the back of the extension of what was known as the Central Business District, back in the 1980s.

Aberdeen’s West End became a vibrant business district prompted by oil and gas expansion in the North Sea.

Oil and gas influence in area

Mr Smith says the city planning department now takes a different view on commercial developments in the West End.

“Given the nature of the buildings in the West End, a lot of them are traditional cellular granite and slate buildings which are listed and there’s not much you can do with them,” he said.

“Aberdeen City Council’s planning department seems to be against any more of these buildings being extended.

“They’re not dead set against it, but there seems to be a presumption against any further extension of these buildings at the moment.

“So Bishop House is a good prospect because it’s had all the work done and it’s in a prime spot.”

Bishop House ‘good little investment’

The property measures in at 7,260 sq ft and has the benefit of being a high energy performance building that is fully air-conditioned.

Its original villa provides a grand boardroom on the ground floor with additional meeting rooms of varied sizes located throughout.

Aberdeen fit-out firm Space Solutions refurbished Bishop House 20 years ago and now come with the sale as sitting tenants.

Meanwhile, there is a large-self-contained car park to the rear (access via Albert Lane) which has 20 car park spaces.

Mr Smith said the property offers investors an 8% net initial yield with a rent of £170,610 from June.

“It’s a fairly decent return on your money,” he added. “If somebody’s wanting to buy it and get an 8% return on their money for the next 10 years guaranteed from Space Solutions, it’s a good little investment.”

