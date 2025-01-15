‘A spiritual experience’: Tongue-in-cheek reviews hail NC500 junction a ‘must-visit’ attraction

It is no surprise the NC500 route boasts some of Scotland’s most stunning scenery – but a series of over-the-top reviews have also made a star of a remote and seemingly nondescript road junction.

Reviewers – claiming to hail from around the world – have been competing to deliver the most eye-catching appraisal of the worn stretch of tarmac.

And their efforts have combined to make the Ledmore Junction in western Sutherland one of the best-rated spots along the now world-renowned driving route.

In fact so hyperbolic are the reviews, they have prompted AI to generate a bizarre summary that hails it as a “must-visit attraction”.

It goes so far as to hail the junction, which connects the A835 towards Ullapool and the A837 towards Lairg,” a spiritual experience”.

Despite its simple nature, it has garnered rave reviews from those visiting or passing through the junction- many picturing themselves next to the road signs as they drive the NC500.

One reviewer writes: “After 3 months on the road and after a week in Scotland, I finally made it to the junction.

“It was better than I could ever imagine.

“Half a mile before I arrived there, the sun came through the clouds, making the experience even more spectacular.

“Now, I can only wish that the roads will lead me back. If not in this life then definitely in the next.”

Ledmore Junction was ‘better than I could ever imagine’

Another looking to further up the ridiculousness level commented: “When I first started planning a trip back to the motherland from America, I wasn’t sure what was worth seeing.

“Then I heard about this site and knew I needed to plan my entire trip around it.

“Such a stunning confluence. Incredible energy. Unique. When you get here you know you’ve really arrived. It combines history, scenery and genealogy.

“Rome claims that all roads lead there, but this must be where those roads begin.”

Many reviewers made clear they made quite the journey to see the junction in person, from places like Prague and London.

One tourist even claimed she was “disappointed” her partner didn’t propose to her right there in front of the sign.

The junction has now been reviewed 39 times and boasts an impressive, if unlikely, 4.8 stars.

The combination of tongue-in-cheek reviews has prompted Google Maps’s AI to generate a hilarious summary of the seemingly modest T-junction.

The summary reads: “Visitors say this tourist attraction is a spiritual experience and a must-see, offering a unique and awe-inspiring encounter with a simple yet profound T-shaped junction.

“They also highlight the junction’s ability to bring people together, create a sense of unity and provide a moment of reflection and meditation.”