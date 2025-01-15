‘A spiritual experience’: Tongue-in-cheek reviews hail NC500 junction a ‘must-visit’ attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A spiritual experience’: Tongue-in-cheek reviews hail NC500 junction a ‘must-visit’ attraction

The comments have prompted a hilarious AI generated summary of the location.

By Ross Hempseed
Tongue-in-cheek reviews have made an NC500 junction a surprise attraction. Image from Google reviews
It is no surprise the NC500 route boasts some of Scotland’s most stunning scenery – but a series of over-the-top reviews have also made a star of a remote and seemingly nondescript road junction.

Reviewers – claiming to hail from around the world – have been competing to deliver the most eye-catching appraisal of the worn stretch of tarmac.

And their efforts have combined to make the Ledmore Junction in western Sutherland one of the best-rated spots along the now world-renowned driving route.

In fact so hyperbolic are the reviews, they have prompted AI to generate a bizarre summary that hails it as a “must-visit attraction”.

It goes so far as to hail the junction, which connects the A835 towards Ullapool and the A837 towards Lairg,” a spiritual experience”.

Ledmore <yoastmark class=
It’s a remote location, that may or may not live long in the memory. Image: Google Maps.

Despite its simple nature, it has garnered rave reviews from those visiting or passing through the junction- many picturing themselves next to the road signs as they drive the NC500.

One reviewer writes: “After 3 months on the road and after a week in Scotland, I finally made it to the junction.

“It was better than I could ever imagine.

“Half a mile before I arrived there, the sun came through the clouds, making the experience even more spectacular.

“Now, I can only wish that the roads will lead me back. If not in this life then definitely in the next.”

One of a number of top reviews for the junction. Images from Google reviews

Ledmore Junction was ‘better than I could ever imagine’

Another looking to further up the ridiculousness level commented: “When I first started planning a trip back to the motherland from America, I wasn’t sure what was worth seeing.

“Then I heard about this site and knew I needed to plan my entire trip around it.

“Such a stunning confluence. Incredible energy. Unique. When you get here you know you’ve really arrived. It combines history, scenery and genealogy.

“Rome claims that all roads lead there, but this must be where those roads begin.”

People often take photos of them next to the road sign.
People often take photos of themselves next to the road signs. Image: Google Maps.

Many reviewers made clear they made quite the journey to see the junction in person, from places like Prague and London.

One tourist even claimed she was “disappointed” her partner didn’t propose to her right there in front of the sign.

Motorcyclist Gary at the increasingly popular NC500 location. Image from Google reviews</p> <p>

The junction has now been reviewed 39 times and boasts an impressive, if unlikely, 4.8 stars.

The combination of tongue-in-cheek reviews has prompted Google Maps’s AI to generate a hilarious summary of the seemingly modest T-junction.

The Ledmore Junction has been given rave “reviews” by visitors. Image: Google Maps.

The summary reads: “Visitors say this tourist attraction is a spiritual experience and a must-see, offering a unique and awe-inspiring encounter with a simple yet profound T-shaped junction.

“They also highlight the junction’s ability to bring people together, create a sense of unity and provide a moment of reflection and meditation.”

