How St Giles Centre redundancy taskforce is providing support to more than 100 staff affected by shopping centre closure

Support teams have set up in the St Giles Centre to offer help and advice to staff at risk of losing their jobs.

It is estimated up to 100 employees have been affected by the Elgin shopping centre being due to close its doors for the last time on Monday.

With staff given less than two weeks notice of the closure, it has created significant urgency as well as anxiety about the future.

Confusion has also continued with some firms confirming their intention to leave Elgin. Others have signalled they want to stay in town but don’t necessarily have anywhere to move to.

Teams from the Scottish Government’s redundancy support service Pace, which comprises 24 different partner agencies, have set up in one of the vacant St Giles Centre units on the lower floor to provide advice and support.

Today, staff worried about their future continued to seek support as they remained in the dark about whether they still had jobs.

What support is being offered to St Giles Centre staff?

Agencies including Skills Development Scotland, the Department for Work and Pensions, UHI Moray, Business Gateway and Moray Council’s employability team have all been at the St Giles Centre this week.

Referrals are also being made to other organisations for specialist support where required.

The teams are running daily drop-in sessions from 9am to 1.30pm daily this week to give affected staff easy access to support.

Nina Crocombe, who works for Skills Development Scotland, is chairing the Pace response at the St Giles Centre.

She said: “It’s a complicated picture at the St Giles Centre because the situation with every employer is different.

“What we have been finding is that some staff do have an idea on what’s happening with their jobs, but others have no idea.

“As a partnership, we decided that while the picture is complex we wanted to be on-site for as long as possible so that people can come and have discussions about what support is available.”

Jane Munro, an employee partnership manager at DWP, said: “We had someone come in who said they thought they had a job for life.

“Where we come in is working with them to help them find their next job for life.”

Employers who want to discuss accessing Pace support for staff should call 0800 917 8000. Skills Development Scotland will operate from its usual base in Moray UHI after the St Giles Centre closes.

Options being presented to St Giles Centre staff

Affected St Giles Centre staff are being offered various support by agencies mobilised following the shopping centre closure.

These also include what the responsibilities of their current employers are as well as help in securing a new job if needed.

Support includes understanding rights and entitlements during the redundancy process.

Checks on what benefits staff may be entitled to as well as help in submitting claims.

Practical advice on getting a new job, including with preparing CVs, writing letters and getting ready for interviews.

Identifying potential learning opportunities to either upskill or retrain for a different career.

Referrals to Acas or Citizens Advice Bureau for legal advice if necessary.

Advice about beginning a business start-up and moving into self-employment.

Moray UHI’s Moray Swap programme is also in the St Giles Centre to direct people towards training courses and retraining opportunities as well as offering one-to-one support with CVs and interviews.

Employability coordinator Kristy Jones said: “We have recently run a construction course and have a retail course coming up.

“We offer these vocational and accredited training in specific areas to help in specific sectors with individual and tailored industry-recognised packages.”

Moray Pathways is holding a jobs fair on Wednesday, January 29 at The Inkwell in Elgin from 11am to 12noon.

Scottish Government minister to visit Elgin in shopping centre response

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has held talks with the Scottish Government’s employment and investment minister, Tom Arthur, this week about the St Giles Centre situation.

Mr Lochhead has pressed the need for public agencies to continue to support staff and the business community.

He said: “My thoughts are very much with the local staff and businesses who are affected by the closure of the centre and the unacceptably short notice period given by the owner.

“The minister has agreed to visit Elgin in the coming weeks to meet the business community to discuss what lessons can be learned from this saga.

“I also asked for advice on sources of support that could potentially be offered to help businesses remain in Elgin and will provide a response in writing to me as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Highlands and Islands MSP Douglas Ross pressed Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes today about further Scottish Government action.

Ms Forbes explained the government would be eager to progress any action to reduce the impact on Elgin and businesses.

Mr Ross said: “Following her positive response, I hope that Kate Forbes will now meet me with as a matter of urgency to discuss what actions the SNP government can take to delay or stop the closure of the centre.

“There really is no time to waste given this unacceptable and unprecedented situation means St Giles will shut its doors on Monday.”

