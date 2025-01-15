Chairman Alan Murray pays tribute to Elgin City staff ahead of Aberdeen tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Chairman Alan Murray pays tribute to Elgin City staff ahead of Aberdeen tie

Elgin are preparing to host a crowd more than five times their average attendance when the Dons visit Borough Briggs in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Elgin City chairman Alan Murray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Elgin City chairman Alan Murray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Andy Skinner

Elgin City chairman Alan Murray has paid tribute to the relentless efforts of the club’s staff and volunteers to prepare for Saturday’s Scottish Cup visit of Aberdeen.

The fourth round draw presented the Black and Whites with a mouthwatering home tie against Jimmy Thelin’s Reds.

It will be only the third competitive meeting between the sides – and the first since Elgin stepped up from the Highland League in 2000.

Tickets for the tie sold out within days of going on sale, which will amount to a crowd of 4,520 on Saturday.

Elgin City chairman Alan Murray outside Borough Briggs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

With Elgin’s home gate averaging out at 775 across their 14 home matches in all competitions this season, the build up to the game has brought about a number of additional requirements.

Areas such as pitch preparation, safety, policing, stewarding and first aid will be ramped up for the visit of the Dons.

All efforts geared towards getting ready for visit of Dons

Murray says it has been made possible by a small handful of club staff, along with a number of volunteers across the festive period.

He said: “The timing of it came when everybody is normally enjoying a bit of a break for Christmas and New Year.

“But our staff and volunteers have been having regular meetings at Borough Briggs right through the festive period, to be ready to get everything on sale at the start of the new year.

Elgin City’s previously highest crowd this season came in a Premier Sports Cup tie against Hibernian in July – with 1788 at Borough Briggs. Image: SNS

“As a small club we don’t have advanced ticketing software to automate it, so it has taken a huge effort from everybody. But I think it has gone quite well.

“We have three or four full-time staff in the office, working on the planning of it.

“In terms of additional volunteers, we are well into 20 or 30 people or more.

“I was down at the ground on Wednesday and everybody is quite calm. Most of the tickets have been collected now, so I pay a lot of credit to everybody who has been involved in the process – and that will extend into matchday too.”

Television snub a bittersweet outcome for Black and Whites

Despite capturing much attention both locally and nationwide, the fixture was overlooked for television coverage by broadcasters BBC and Premier Sports who hold the Scottish Cup screening rights.

Elgin are third in League Two at present, with 31 league places separating the sides in the SPFL system.

Murray is nevertheless content the game remains on a traditional Saturday afternoon slot – with efforts made to ensure Elgin’s regular following were given priority in the rush for tickets.

Elgin City chairman Alan Murray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

He added: “We were slightly disappointed not to be on TV, but equally there’s a positivity about being 3pm on a Saturday.

“We made a point of trying to protect all of our regulars.

“Our average crowd is around 750 – for a cup-tie it could just be first in queue but we guaranteed all our season ticket holders and gold card members, and club academy players tickets.

“We also did a festive package before Christmas. On top of 300 or so season tickets, there are another 300 or 400 supporters who come every week.

“By doing the package it guaranteed those people a ticket. We are comfortable with our planning, in making sure our hardcore support all had access to a ticket if they wanted one.

“The demand for hospitality was huge as well. We can maybe squeeze in 170 upstairs, but we were close to 750 applicants.

“We have got 250 at the town hall as well, with a pre-match package.

Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: SNS

“All of that at 3pm on a Saturday creates a huge buzz. If it was the Monday night game, or Sunday lunchtime, that whole experience is slightly altered.

“As much as there was a wee bit of disappointment we weren’t selected, equally we look at how it is teed up.

“Not losing any sleep about the weather is a real boost as well – it probably wouldn’t have gone ahead last weekend.”

Elgin dreaming of upset in first competitive meeting in 54 years

The two sides have not met competitively since a Scottish Cup tie at Pittodrie in 1971, when the Dons triumphed 5-0.

Ally Shewan watches Joe Harper’s shot on its way to the net to complete the scoring in Aberdeen’s 5-0 win over Elgin City in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

The only previous meeting between the teams came at Borough Briggs in 1938, with the Reds running out 6-1 winners on that occasion.

While Elgin would have stood to gain more commercial benefit from an away tie against the Dons, Murray says home advantage will only serve to fuel belief Allan Hale’s men can pull off a cup shock against a Reds side without a win in their last 11 games.

Murray added: “Competitive games against the top sides in the Premiership are always landmark games in your history.

“I guess, if we were to pull off a result it might be the landmark game in our history.

“We have to believe. Our players and staff are going into it with a positive approach.

“It’s the Scottish Cup, and shocks have happened – they have happened to our esteemed opponents a couple of times.

“With a full house at Borough Briggs, the pitch will be quite tight and it might be quite heavy after the recent snow.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks dejected at full time after the 2-0 loss at Mothrwell.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image; SNS.

“If we score first then you never know. Aberdeen are hot favourites as they should be.

“Commercially for the club it might have been better at Pittodrie, but from a footballing perspective you would give us a much better chance at home.”

Conversation