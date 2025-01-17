Aberdeen engineering firm Apollo to restructure after record growth

Aberdeen headquartered engineering consultancy Apollo has revealed its 2025 plans after seeing its sales grow by almost 20% last year.

Revenue for the financial year ending March 31 2024 grew to £11.8 million, up from £10.4m in the previous year.

The company made a pre-tax profit of £1.7m and said it is on track to see its turnover grow again in 2025, this time by 25%.

Apollo has also reorganised for the new year in order to improve its focus and support future growth.

Growth and focus define year, says boss

Apollo managing director Richard Bell believes the company accomplished a successful year.

He said: “This year has been defined by growth, focus, and delivering exceptional results for our clients.

“From ground-breaking projects in renewable energy to advancing decarbonisation initiatives and strengthening industry partnerships.

“Our team has demonstrated the expertise and agility required to meet the demands of a changing energy landscape.”

The Aberdeen firm landed the front-end engineering design (Feed) study contract for a project to repurpose and re-use a giant floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Apollo hailed its Feed role, which is believed to be worth about £2 million, as “pivotal in this exciting venture”.

The work for Neo Energy was expected to support 40 jobs among the 140-plus workforce at Apollo, which is part of Inverness-headquartered Global Energy Group.

Mr Bell added: “We continue supporting the oil and gas sector in this critical time, seeing increased domestic and international opportunities.

“With our reorganisation now complete and new services like our advisory business enhancing our offering, we are well-positioned to continue delivering innovative solutions and driving success for our clients in 2025 and beyond.”

Apollo said the growth underscores its “ability to deliver value and drive success” despite challenging market conditions in the energy sector.

Apollo 2025 plans in Aberdeen

The company has made a “strategic shift” in order to strengthen the company’s expertise with clients and align with industry priorities.

The business will focus on three key areas; oil and gas, decarbonisation and marine energies.

Mr Bell added: “While 2025 will undoubtedly continue to have its challenges, we have an enviable track record and diversified portfolio across markets and regions.

“Apollo remains focused on delivering practical, results-driven solutions and driving continued success for our clients as we look to the future.”

The Aberdeen headquartered firm has more than 140 engineers working across its several locations.