Aberdeen engineering firm Apollo to restructure after record growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen engineering firm Apollo to restructure after record growth

The firm saw its turnover grow by almost 20% in its latest accounts after winning several contracts.

By Alex Banks
The Western Isles floating storage and offloading vessel, which is planned to be used on Buchan
Apollo played a 'multi-million-pond role" in The Western Isles floating storage and offloading vessel. Image: Ross Creative Communications

Aberdeen headquartered engineering consultancy Apollo has revealed its 2025 plans after seeing its sales grow by almost 20% last year.

Revenue for the financial year ending March 31 2024 grew to £11.8 million, up from £10.4m in the previous year.

The company made a pre-tax profit of £1.7m and said it is on track to see its turnover grow again in 2025, this time by 25%.

Apollo has also reorganised for the new year in order to improve its focus and support future growth.

Growth and focus define year, says boss

Apollo managing director Richard Bell believes the company accomplished a successful year.

He said: “This year has been defined by growth, focus, and delivering exceptional results for our clients.

“From ground-breaking projects in renewable energy to advancing decarbonisation initiatives and strengthening industry partnerships.

“Our team has demonstrated the expertise and agility required to meet the demands of a changing energy landscape.”

The Aberdeen firm landed the front-end engineering design (Feed) study contract for a project to repurpose and re-use a giant floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Apollo managing director Richard Bell. Image: Ross Creative Communications

Apollo hailed its Feed role, which is believed to be worth about £2 million, as “pivotal in this exciting venture”.

The work for Neo Energy was expected to support 40 jobs among the 140-plus workforce at Apollo, which is part of Inverness-headquartered Global Energy Group.

Mr Bell added: “We continue supporting the oil and gas sector in this critical time, seeing increased domestic and international opportunities.

“With our reorganisation now complete and new services like our advisory business enhancing our offering, we are well-positioned to continue delivering innovative solutions and driving success for our clients in 2025 and beyond.”

Apollo said the growth underscores its “ability to deliver value and drive success” despite challenging market conditions in the energy sector.

Apollo 2025 plans in Aberdeen

The company has made a “strategic shift” in order to strengthen the company’s expertise with clients and align with industry priorities.

The business will focus on three key areas; oil and gas, decarbonisation and marine energies.

Mr Bell added: “While 2025 will undoubtedly continue to have its challenges, we have an enviable track record and diversified portfolio across markets and regions.

An artist impression of The Port of Nigg Superhub, which Apollo will play a part in. Image: Ross Creative Communications

“Apollo remains focused on delivering practical, results-driven solutions and driving continued success for our clients as we look to the future.”

The Aberdeen headquartered firm has more than 140 engineers working across its several locations.

Conversation