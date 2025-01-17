‘Unaccountable’ lawyers would only show councillors secret bus gate legal advice ‘on a distant screen that kept cutting out’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unaccountable’ lawyers would only show councillors secret bus gate legal advice ‘on a distant screen that kept cutting out’

Elected members were told they would be allowed to "inspect" advice on the controversial system - but were left straining to see a computer screen "from a distance".

Alan Thomson had to defend the council's approach to sharing bus gate information.
Alan Thomson had to defend the council's approach to sharing bus gate information. Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Angry Aberdeen councillors say they were denied the chance to inspect crucial advice on the legalities of the city centre’s controversial bus gates.

Elected members had been told they would get to see the top secret external guidance the authority’s legal boffins have received after being engulfed in a fresh storm.

The same Edinburgh-based firm who sunk Inverness traffic changes are poised to swoop on Aberdeen’s system – arguing the correct process was not followed.

Amid these escalating concerns that the council could be dragged to court, time was set aside to give members a run-down.

Christian Allard is defiant despite mounting bus gate concerns. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson 

On Wednesday, ahead of the latest crisis talks on Thursday, councillors were invited to sessions led by the body’s own lawyers.

But some have been left dismayed by how these appointments were carried out – as they were left straining to see a screen while council officials talked them through their version of the advice.

And it later emerged that Aberdeen City Council’s own legal team was “unable to estimate” the cost of the external advice they have been forced to seek.

Lawyers defend decision on Aberdeen bus gates legal advice

Relations between council legal staff and certain opposition councillors appear to have become increasingly strained over the bus gates debate.

At a tense meeting in October, livid lawyer Alan Thomson accused Labour’s M Tauqeer Malik of being “hugely disrespectful”.

At the same meeting, Mr Malik pocketed legal advice he had been ordered to hand back.

And during heated talks on Thursday, the chief legal advisor again found himself thrust into the spotlight as he was grilled over the way the latest guidance was shared with councillors.

He insisted the contentious method complied with the relevant rules. But not everyone agreed with his “definition of ‘inspect'”.

M Tauqeer Malik snatched a top secret document from Aberdeen City Council. Picture shows council lawyer Alan Thomson and Mr Malik.
Council lawyer Alan Thomson and Labour’s M Tauqeer Malik have clashed over Aberdeen bus gates legal advice. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘I saw it from a screen, at some distance’

Independent councillor Jennifer Stewart argued that the approach risked breaching rules about sharing the important information needed to make decisions.

She said: “We are making a decision about something major happening for the city.”

Turning to Mr Thomson, she added: “You are not accountable to the constituents I am accountable to.”

“I did not get the opportunity to inspect the advice.

“I saw it from a screen, at some distance… So what is the definition of ‘inspect’?

“My definition is to examine something, and to look closely at it. We supposedly have a position of power, officers shouldn’t take advantage of that.”

Mr Thomson stressed that the advice was a “complex document” and “it’s the job of legal advisors to summarise that for you”.

‘Computer kept conking out’ claims

Mrs Stewart later described how these secret talks descended into farce.

She decried a calamitous session where the screen “kept cutting out” and the system had to be “rebooted” every time a page was scrolled.

Jemnifer Stewart. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Mrs Stewart argued that previously, during Aberdeen’s baby ashes scandal, councillors were handed copies of legal documents to leaf through.

The councillor also cited sections of their “code of conduct”, which stresses that she and her peers should be entitled to such information.

“I feel I have not been given that,” she added.

Mr Thomson, beginning to get exasperated, replied: “I think I made myself quite clear and I have nothing further to add.”

Do you think the councillors should have been allowed a proper look at the legal advice? Let us know in our comments section below

Could Aberdeen bus gates legal advice have been better shared?

Labour’s Sandra Macdonald told the chamber that Mrs Stewart had a point.

She said: “There were issues yesterday, let’s be honest.

“We do want to read it at our own speed, you want to go up a bit and then back down again.”

Labour group leader Sandra Macdonald at the Aberdeen City Council election count at P&J Live. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald. Image: Scott Baxter/DCT Media

So how much did the external guidance cost?

Tory group leader Richard Brooks later pressed Mr Thomson on how much the authority had shelled out on KC expenses to secure this initial advice.

Mr Thomson replied: “We are still trying to collate that information.”

Referring to the behind-closed-doors sessions, Mr Brooks had another attempt.

“I believe you did say yesterday that you would have it today…

“Do you have an estimate of what you think this is going to cost please?”

Mr Thomson said: “Sorry, I don’t have an estimate at this stage.”

a bus gate on Aberdeen’s Guild Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

An exasperated Mr Brooks later lamented: “Time and time again it feels like officers are the administration.”

Following hours of stormy discussion, the ruling SNP and Liberal Democrat group voted not to refer the controversial bus gates system to the Scottish Government.

