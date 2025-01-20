Meet the Inverurie barber living ‘his dream’ and proving he’s a cut above

For the past five years Marcin Masny has been building his barbershop business in Inverurie.

The Cushty Cut owner has reflected on the highs and lows of being his own boss as it celebrates a special anniversary.

Originally from Poland, it was always Marcin’s ambition to “achieve his dream” of running his own barber shop.

Haircuts, beard trims and alternative options like face masks are all available at Cushty Cut, which is open seven days a week in Inverurie’s High Street.

Landing his first barbering job in Aberdeen in 2010 set him on the path to prosperity.

‘It brings me happiness’

It was in 2020, when working at a Turkish barbershop in Inverurie, that he got the chance to become his own boss.

Marcin revamped the shop and rebranded it as Cushty Cut.

The 35-year-old said: “I was offered the chance to buy the business I was working at and thrown in at the deep end.

“It was always my dream to own my own business. I think it’s a good way to test yourself as a person.

“It brings me real happiness but obviously it comes stresses.”

Cushty Cut challenges

Marcin, dad to three-year-old Holly, moved to Scotland with his mum and sister back in July 2006.

Settling in Aberdeen, Marcin says that life wasn’t plain sailing from the offset.

“When we arrived I had one pair of trousers and we slept in a terrible house in the city.

“After school and at the weekends I would work as a kitchen porter in Jimmy Chungs.

“It was a struggle.”

Not long after opening Cushty Cut, Marcin, who is engaged to Nicola, was faced with the impact of Covid-19.

He said: “When you’re opening your business, you’re the happiest person ever.

“And then eight weeks after that, you’re hearing you have to close down everything.

“At that moment, my whole world just fell apart.

“I still remember it like it was yesterday. And it was shocking.”

Inverurie loyal customer base

Marcin, who has sponsored football teams in Kemnay and Blackburn, has enjoyed every minute of his time in Inverurie and the people.

He said: “The most important thing for me is to stay in Inverurie because Inverurie has been a blessing.

“The people are just amazing and I feel very happy and welcomed by them.”

One person Marcin would love to share his current success with is his dad Slawomir.

He said: “He was the one that came to help me in the shop when I got the business.

But he died two years ago. He’s the guy that always believed in me.

“The day before his death, he phoned me to tell me that he’s so proud of me, just before a shop anniversary.

“I have to continue doing good things, and spread the love to people, and be a good person.

“It’s a blessing to be in Inverurie, and it’s a blessing to have such a wide range of customers.

“I just love where I am with a very loyal customer base.”