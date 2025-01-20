Short-term future of Elgin bus station confirmed following St Giles Centre closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Short-term future of Elgin bus station confirmed following St Giles Centre closure

Confusion has surrounded where services would be run from following the closure of the Elgin shopping centre.

By David Mackay
Buses parked at Elgin bus station.
Bus passengers have been offered some clarity on where to catch Elgin bus station services from. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The short term-future about where buses due to arrive and depart from Elgin bus station has been confirmed.

Doubts were raised about whether Stagecoach could continue to use the stances at the St Giles Centre after the shopping centre closes permanently.

The bus operator leases the bus station from Moray Council, who in turn lease it from the mall owners.

Today Stagecoach and the local authority confirmed that services would continue to run from the existing location “for the time being”.

However, no clarity has been given about how long that will be or whether an alternative location is needed long-term.

Elgin Bus Station exterior.
Buses will continue to be run from the existing stances. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A joint statement from Stagecoach and Moray Council read: “Stagecoach will continue to operate as normal from the current bus station location in Elgin for the time being.

“Moray Council continues to work with all partners involved with the St Giles Centre closure and will keep contingency plans for the bus station under review with Stagecoach for as long as necessary.”

What will St Giles Centre closure mean for Elgin?

While Stagecoach services will continue from Elgin bus station “for the time being”, it will be far from business as normal for customers in the near future.

Doors to the shopping centre will be locked, meaning passengers will not be able to wait for their buses in the warmth.

There will also be no access to the public toilets inside the St Giles Centre.

St Giles Centre entrance at Elgin bus station.
The St Giles Centre will no longer be accessible from Elgin bus station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And passengers will no longer be able to use the regular thoroughfare through the shopping centre to get to the High Street.

However, the St Giles Centre car park will remain open as normal as it is operated by Moray Council.

Only the bottom two floors are currently accessible at the multi-storey due to safety concerns about the upper levels.

Read more from the St Giles Centre

Conversation