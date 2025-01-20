Short-term future of Elgin bus station confirmed following St Giles Centre closure

The short term-future about where buses due to arrive and depart from Elgin bus station has been confirmed.

Doubts were raised about whether Stagecoach could continue to use the stances at the St Giles Centre after the shopping centre closes permanently.

The bus operator leases the bus station from Moray Council, who in turn lease it from the mall owners.

Today Stagecoach and the local authority confirmed that services would continue to run from the existing location “for the time being”.

However, no clarity has been given about how long that will be or whether an alternative location is needed long-term.

A joint statement from Stagecoach and Moray Council read: “Stagecoach will continue to operate as normal from the current bus station location in Elgin for the time being.

“Moray Council continues to work with all partners involved with the St Giles Centre closure and will keep contingency plans for the bus station under review with Stagecoach for as long as necessary.”

What will St Giles Centre closure mean for Elgin?

While Stagecoach services will continue from Elgin bus station “for the time being”, it will be far from business as normal for customers in the near future.

Doors to the shopping centre will be locked, meaning passengers will not be able to wait for their buses in the warmth.

There will also be no access to the public toilets inside the St Giles Centre.

And passengers will no longer be able to use the regular thoroughfare through the shopping centre to get to the High Street.

However, the St Giles Centre car park will remain open as normal as it is operated by Moray Council.

Only the bottom two floors are currently accessible at the multi-storey due to safety concerns about the upper levels.

Read more from the St Giles Centre