Aberdeen entrepreneur launches new venture to help businesses slash energy bills

Storm Energy aims to cut commercial energy bills by up to 80%.

By Kelly Wilson
Lee Brandie has launched Storm Energy. Image: True North
A new business that aims to help businesses slash their energy bills has been launched in Aberdeen.

Local entrepreneur Lee Brandie aims to cut commercial energy bills by up to 80% with his venture, Storm Energy.

He believes Storm Energy, based in Portlethen, can help local companies power their own future by utilising unused real estate for solar power.

The consultancy-led business has been set up to guide customers through the solar journey – from planning to installation – and help them benefit from the increasing affordability of renewable technologies.

Storm Energy developing technology

Storm Energy is also developing technology and platforms that would ultimately allow companies to trade energy with each other.

Lee said: “The energy market has undergone significant shifts in recent years, driving prices, at times, to unprecedented levels.

“However, solar power has emerged as an increasingly affordable alternative, with technology costs falling dramatically. And many businesses have unused space which could be put to use.

Lee Brandie has launched Storm Energy which aims to cut commercial energy bills. Image: True North

“What once required over a decade to recoup in savings now offers a payback period of just five years, making solar an economically viable solution for businesses.”

Businesses in the UK can reduce the cost of solar panel installations through various tax relief schemes.

These incentives aim to make solar power a more financially viable option for companies seeking to reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint.

Lee said: “This rapid evolution in affordability comes at a critical time, as the global drive toward net-zero emissions gains momentum.

“Solar energy plays a pivotal role in achieving these goals, offering a clean, renewable alternative that significantly reduces carbon footprints while delivering long-term financial benefits.”

Solar power transition

Lee has previously led businesses in the commercial property, digital marketing and food and beverage sectors.

His last role was as Strategy and Business Development Director at Global E&C (now Nexos) prior to its sale to clean energy firm D2Zero.

He believes now is the right time to drive the adoption of solar technology in Scotland’s business community and has already helped early clients unlock savings of up to 80%.

Mr Brandie added: “One of the standout advantages of solar is its efficiency in deployment.

“From planning to installation, solar technology boasts the shortest timeline of any energy solution, allowing businesses and communities to transition swiftly to sustainable energy sources.

“The combination of economic and environmental benefits positions solar as a cornerstone of the modern business energy landscape.”

