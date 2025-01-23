Why Highland Council plans to acquire Inverness bus company D&E Coaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Highland Council plans to acquire Inverness bus company D&E Coaches

The coach hire firm has more than 70 staff and has been running for almost 30 years.

By Alex Banks
Donald Mathieson owns D&E Coaches - but is expected to sell to Highland Council in the near future.
Inverness bus company D&E Coaches is set to be acquired by Highland Council.

The council revealed its intentions come as it looks to cut costs on the provision of home to school transport.

It said the high-cost statutory function has caused “significant budget pressures” in recent years.

Highland Council expects a deal for D&E to be concluded in the coming weeks.

Acquisition will improve cost efficiencies, says council

Highland Council said the acquisition would enable it to “accelerate provision of public transport services in the area”.

It said it would also “achieve operational cost efficiencies and reduce the risk of future contract cost increases”.

Vice-convenor and chair of economy and infrastructure committee Ken Gowans said: “I am delighted that negotiations have reached this stage.

Councillor Ken Gowans is excited about the acquisition of D&E Coaches.

“As we approach completion, I would like to reassure customers, staff and suppliers that the transition in ownership will be handled as smoothly as possible.

“I am genuinely excited for future public transport opportunities in the Highlands as a result of this expansion of our service.”

What does Highland Council acquisition mean for D&E Coaches future?

D&E is the largest private hire coach and minibus operator in the north of Scotland, with a fleet of 64.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Donald and Elizabeth Mathieson, the firm has more than 70 employees.

Mr Mathieson has over 42 years in the coach and transport industry and is still at the helm of the firm.

Duncan and Elizabeth Mathieson of D&E Coaches.

Son Bryan and daughters Amy and Gayle are also directors of the business.

Highland Council intends the company to continue to be run on a “business as usual” basis.

It also expects to reveal more details about the acquisition once “satisfactory completion of all due diligence” is reached.

‘We feel we’ve taken the company as far as we can’

Mr Mathieson revealed why he feels the sale would be the best for the future of the company.

He said: “D&E Coaches has been in business for almost three decades.

“We feel as a family firm that that we have taken the company as far as we can.

“Moving forward, we feel that the acquisition of D&E Coaches by the Highland Council is the best move for the company and everyone concerned.

“Including our staff and customers. We are also pleased that the company will move into local authority/public ownership.”

